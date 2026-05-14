70% of Americans Oppose Local Data Centers as AI Infrastructure Faces Massive Backlash

A Gallup poll showing roughly seven in 10 Americans oppose new AI data centers being built near their homes has turned a simmering local debate into a national political headache for hyperscalers and local officials alike.
According to a report by The Washington Post, community feelings over AI data factories have become increasingly rancorous as residents cite soaring electric bills, strained water supplies, and the loss of open land as key pain points. In fact, strikingly large majorities now say they’d rather live next to a nuclear plant than a server farm. And the opposition has grown quickly, too—coming from about 47% late in 2025 to roughly 70% in the March survey, although more crucially, the opposition has already translated into policy: dozens of jurisdictions have enacted moratoriums and state lawmakers are proposing halts or stricter oversight to slow such construction.
Utility operators and regulators say the numbers help explain a hardening stance in state capitals. Grid managers in regions hosting big projects have warned that the rush for AI compute is accelerating demand spikes that require expensive transmission upgrades, costs that sometimes flow back to ratepayers and local governments. A string of price shocks last year, including wholesale electricity jumps tied to new large-scale customers, has fed public anger and given opponents a tangible example to point at during town-hall fights.
Developers are pushing back with a familiar pitch of jobs, tax revenue, and the economic halo of hosting a data-rich industry. But that message is losing purchase when many residents say environmental and quality-of-life concerns outweigh promised benefits; Gallup found nearly half of respondents worry a great deal about environmental impacts, with water and energy use topping the list of specific fears.
The tactics companies use to clear permitting are also changing. Some hyperscalers now seek rural, unincorporated land to avoid city-level approvals and the most contentious public hearings, a strategy that can speed timelines but that only relocates the fight to county or state forums and often angers nearby residents who feel blindsided.
Policy responses have proven to be uneven as well. Certain states and municipalities are exploring moratoriums or tighter environmental review; others court projects as economic anchors. Meanwhile, the White House has urged major AI companies to pay their own way for upgrades and impacts, which doesn't carry much enforcement weight needed to reassure skeptics.
For tech companies, the consequences are plain: the era of quietly siting massive compute hubs is over. If the new polling is anything to go by, future deployments will require not only engineering and financing but sustained community outreach, clearer environmental guarantees and legally enforceable mitigation plans.