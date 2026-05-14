70% of Americans Oppose Local Data Centers as AI Infrastructure Faces Massive Backlash





Utility operators and regulators say the numbers help explain a hardening stance in state capitals. Grid managers in regions hosting big projects have warned that the rush for AI compute is accelerating demand spikes that require expensive transmission upgrades, costs that sometimes flow back to ratepayers and local governments. A string of price shocks last year, including wholesale electricity jumps tied to new large-scale customers, has fed public anger and given opponents a tangible example to point at during town-hall fights.





Many Americans would rather live near a nuclear power plant than an AI data center (Credit: Constellation Energy, via Wikimedia Commons)



Developers are pushing back with a familiar pitch of jobs, tax revenue, and the economic halo of hosting a data-rich industry. But that message is losing purchase when many residents say environmental and quality-of-life concerns outweigh promised benefits; Gallup found nearly half of respondents worry a great deal about environmental impacts, with water and energy use topping the list of specific fears.





The tactics companies use to clear permitting are also changing. Some hyperscalers now seek rural, unincorporated land to avoid city-level approvals and the most contentious public hearings, a strategy that can speed timelines but that only relocates the fight to county or state forums and often angers nearby residents who feel blindsided.





For tech companies, the consequences are plain: the era of quietly siting massive compute hubs is over. If the new polling is anything to go by, future deployments will require not only engineering and financing but sustained community outreach, clearer environmental guarantees and legally enforceable mitigation plans.





Main photo credit: Google