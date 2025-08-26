Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With S Pen Is Coming To Challenge Affordable Android Tablets





Samsung is expanding its Galaxy Tab S10 lineup with a more affordable Lite model that boasts an upgraded processor, long battery life, and an in-box S Pen, though its appeal in a sea of cheaper Android tablets will ultimately depend on how pricing shakes out. As of right now, Samsung has not revealed the MSRP, only a release date.





Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out how much it costs. Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be available starting September 4, 2025 in gray, silver, and coral red colorways. Potential buyers will also be able to choose from two RAM and storage combos, including 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, and an 8GB + 256GB model.





For comparison, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite comes in two SKUs, one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, and a 12GB + 256GB model. So the storage allotments are the same, but the Lite model scales back the memory. The memory is probably the bigger draw in deciding between the two Lite SKUs, as a microSD card slot supports up to 2TB of additional storage. But again, pricing will be the biggest driving factor.













Also like the Galaxy S10 FE, the Lite model sports a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is slightly thicker (6.6mm versus 6.0mm) and weighs a tad more (1.15 pounds versus 1.09 pounds, or 1.10 pounds for the 5G variant).





The camera arrangement consists of an 8-megapixel shooter on the front (versus 12MP ultrawide on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE) and an 8MP lens on the back (versus 13MP). Meanwhile, both the Lite and FE models features a capacious 8,000mAh battery rated for up to 16 hours of video playback, though the Lite model supports 25W charging whereas the FE tablet kicks things up a notch with support for 45W.





Another notable difference between the two is in durability -- the Lite model has an IP42 rating versus IP68 for the FE. Otherwise, both tablets support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with optional 5G.





Finally, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is powered by Samsung's "enhanced" Exynos 1380, which consists of four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz, and a Mali-G68 MP5 processor. The FE model steps up to a Exynos 1580, a burlier chip with a single Cortex-A720 core clocked up to 2.9GHz, three more Cortex-A720 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.95GHz, along with an RDNA 3-based Xclipse 540 GPU and a faster NPU.





Of course, Samsung is also touting AI capabilities on its newest tablet.





"Intelligent Features on Samsung Notes help bring structure to everyday thinking, whether it’s organizing handwritten notes with Handwriting Assist or solving equations with Math Solver. From quick annotations to full markups, users can work directly on imported PDFs and export polished files without switching apps," Samsung says



