Forget The iPad, Google Pixel Tablet Plummets $150 To Hit An All-Time Low





As far as Google is concerned, the absolute best way to experience Android on a tablet is with its own Pixel Tablet. Yes, let's feign surprise together. Marketing aside, it is actually a great device, and if you agree with Google's assessment -- or just want a fantastic deal on an affordable slate -- you'll be delighted to know that it's now available for an all-time low price.





Google's Pixel Tablet with 128GB of storage for $249 at Amazon (38% off), which is a hefty $150 discount over the MSRP. The caveat is that the discounted price only applies to the Porcelain colorway, and not the Hazel option. You can scoreof storage for, which is a hefty $150 discount over the MSRP. The caveat is that the discounted price only applies to the Porcelain colorway, and not the Hazel option.





Google's Pixel Tablet with 256GB is on sale too—the Porcelain model is currently discounted to $329 on Amazon (34% off), and the same goes for the Hazel colorway. Regardless of color option, you're looking at a $170 savings over the full list price. If you want more storage and/or another color option,is on sale too—the Porcelain model is currently discounted to, and the same goes for the. Regardless of color option, you're looking at a $170 savings over the full list price.













We reviewed the Pixel Tablet in late 2023 when it came out and praised the device for its bright and vibrant display, good overall camera quality, and stellar battery life. Note that the version we reviewed came with a speaker dock, whereas Google later released a standalone model, which is what's on sale at Amazon.





The Pixel Tablet features an 10.95-inch LCD touchscreen with a 2560x166 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio). It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 system-on-chip (SoC) featuring an octa-core CPU and Mali-G710 MP7 GPU, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and built-in UFS 3.1 storage (128GB or 256GB).





For taking photos, it sports 8-megapixel fixed-focus cameras on the front and back (one each), both with an 84-degree field of view and f/2.0 aperture.





Other specs include four built-in speakers, three microphones, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and a 27Whr battery that's rated for up to 12 hours of video streaming.





If you're not feeling the Pixel Tablet or want something even more affordable, here are some alternative options from Amazon and Samsung...







