Samsung Unpacked 2023 Livestream: What To Expect And When To Watch
Samsung has officially announced the date and time for its Unpacked 2023 event. The tech company is expected to reveal its new foldable smartphones, its latest Galaxy smartwatch, and more.
The Samsung Unpacked 2023 event is set to happen on July 26, 2023, at 7:00pm ET. It will be live-streamed across multiple platforms, including YouTube and TikTok, via the company's official accounts. In addition to the live stream, Samsung will also be opening its US Reserve offers for the upcoming Galaxy devices, beginning on July 5 through July 25.
The biggest stars of the show are expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 foldable devices. Some earlier leaks have suggested the Z Fold5 could be in for some major design changes, one being a change to the aspect ratio of the two displays. The Z Flip5 has been rumored to be undergoing a design change of its own, with its cover display being shaped almost like a square and covering more of its "lid". Another leak shared an image of a purported Z Fold5 with a new hinge upgrade as well.
Also expected to be announced is the latest in the line of Samsung smartwatches. While the base Galaxy Watch6 will be similar to the previous generation if form, Samsung will be turning back the clock when it comes to the higher-end Galaxy smartwatch, moving away from the recent Pro5 version and returning to the Classic style and feel. Samsung accidentally shared the actual names of the upcoming Galaxy smartwatches, Galaxy Watch6, and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, confirming its return to the Classic style for its more expensive model.
Two other devices that are expected to be announced during the event are the latest Galaxy Buds earbud line and the Galaxy Tab S9 line of tablets.
For those who take advantage of the Reserve on Samsung option, they will be eligible for $50 in Samsung credit when they pre-order. This is a no-commitment offer, which means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve the desired device. The $50 Samsung credit will be able to be redeemed and applied to the purchase of the selected Galaxy device.
Anyone who is a student, in the military, a first responder, or a corporate partner employee, can also register for the Samsung Offer program.
So, whether someone is waiting for the newest foldable from Samsung to be revealed, the latest Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch, or even the updated Galaxy S9 Tablet, Unpacked 2023 should be filled with plenty of new devices to satisfy the tech lover in us all.