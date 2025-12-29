Samsung TVs Will Turn Google Photos Into A Living Room Feature In 2026
One of the planned features is called Memories, which Samsung says will display “curated stories based on people, locations, and meaningful moments.” It’s a feature that will only be available on the company’s lineup of televisions for the first half of 2026. Although it’s a good bet that TVs made by other manufacturers will get similar functionality later in the year.
Of course, the partnership wouldn’t be complete without some sort of AI functionality being part of the package. Users will gain access to Create with AI, which is powered by Nano Banana. Here, Google’s image generation and editing model that will enable users to make quick and fun changes to images. Additionally, there will be a Remix option to change up art styles and Photo to Video that can turn still images into a full video.
Personalization will also play an important role in making the partnership worthwhile for users. The Personalized Results feature will allow users to view their photos as themed slideshows when they request to see images based on specific topics such as the beach or hiking, as well as by geographic location.
The seamless Google Photos integration and all of these new features will be rolled out throughout the year, with those who own Samsung TVs that will release in 2026 getting first dibs. Memories is slated to launch in March of 2026, while Create with AI and Personalized Results will become available in the back half of 2026.