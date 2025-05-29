Google Photos Gains New AI Features To Celebrate 10th Anniversary
Among the exciting new capabilities is the updated AI-powered editor, which was formerly exclusive to the Pixel 9. It will now make edit suggestions either for the whole image or to specific parts that you tap. Within the editor you'll also find Reimagine and Auto Frame—the former being able to add elements into your photos, whereas the latter will suggest image crops, including AI-generation of new parts to match your needs. Android devices will receive the new editor next month, although iOS users will have to wait to the end of the year.
You may already be familiar with "Places," located under the Collections tab in Google Photos, which currently gives users the opportunity to revisit photos of their travel adventures conveniently pinned on a map. Google says that the search functionality has also been enhanced, allowing for highly specific queries without the need for precise keywords. Users can now search for memories using natural language, such as "me in a sparkly blue dress" or "Alice at the beach," making it easier than ever to pinpoint exact moments.