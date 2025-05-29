Google Photos Gains New AI Features To Celebrate 10th Anniversary





Google Photos, the beloved cloud imaging storage service for billions of photos, videos, and cherished memories, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. Over that time span, Google Photos has grown into the go-to tool for over 1.5 billion people globally, safeguarding more than 9 trillion photos and videos. As part of the celebration, Google Photos is getting a couple of AI features and other improvements , so let's dive in.







Among the exciting new capabilities is the updated Among the exciting new capabilities is the updated AI-powered editor , which was formerly exclusive to the Pixel 9 . It will now make edit suggestions either for the whole image or to specific parts that you tap. Within the editor you'll also find Reimagine and Auto Frame—the former being able to add elements into your photos, whereas the latter will suggest image crops, including AI-generation of new parts to match your needs. Android devices will receive the new editor next month, although iOS users will have to wait to the end of the year.





AI Enhance



Another new addition is called AI Enhance. Unfortunately, it's nothing as awesome as CSI's "zoom and enhance" technology but it might be equally useful. Tapping the tool (located in the Edit menu) will generate three edits (even taking into account any edits you've made up to this point) after which you can then choose a favorite.









You may already be familiar with "Places," located under the Collections tab in Google Photos, which currently gives users the opportunity to revisit photos of their travel adventures conveniently pinned on a map. Google says that the Also new is the ability to generate a QR code for instant album sharing. This feature, which is rolling out now, allows users to quickly share albums with nearby individuals or even print QR codes for group events, simplifying the process of collective memory-keeping.You may already be familiar with "Places," located under the Collections tab in Google Photos, which currently gives users the opportunity to revisit photos of their travel adventures conveniently pinned on a map. Google says that the search functionality has also been enhanced, allowing for highly specific queries without the need for precise keywords. Users can now search for memories using natural language, such as "me in a sparkly blue dress" or "Alice at the beach," making it easier than ever to pinpoint exact moments.



