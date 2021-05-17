Samsung Teases Next-Gen Folding, Rollable Displays For Future Galaxy Flagship Phones





Samsung is known in enthusiast circles for its Galaxy smartphones, Windows 10 PCs , memory, and SSD products, but the company is also a major player in display panels. Not only does Samsung make the displays that go into its own devices, but it also supplies panels to competitors like Apple. Today, Samsung Display is giving us a sneak peek at its next-generation displays that will likely be featured in its future products.

The displays were part of the Display Week 2021 expo and included several exciting design choices like the S-Foldable. The S-Foldable is a bi-folding OLED display that Samsung says can fold inside and out. In its fully folded state, a device could function as a traditional smartphone. When fully unfurled, the display stretches to 7.2 inches giving it tablet-like dimensions.

Samsung Rollable Display

Samsung also is working on a futuristic Slider display, which is similar to what LG and TCL have revealed in concept smartphones. The flexible display panel expands in size as it unfurls. The benefit of this design is that it would allow you to increase your screen real estate without unsightly creases that can occur with folding displays (a la the Galaxy Z Fold 2).

Samsung 17-inch Folding Display

Next up is a 17-inch folding display, which we could imagine in a future Galaxy Tab device. When folded in half, the device would look similar to an existing tablet like the Galaxy Tab S7, albeit with a 4:3 aspect ratio. When fully unfolded to its 17-inch size, the device could function as a portable display.

Samsung Under Display Camera OLED Panel

The final entry in Samsung’s new lineup is its latest Under Panel Camera display. We’ve seen such displays with the ZTE Axon 20 5G; however, the images produced by the selfie camera look a bit “muddy” at best. Samsung’s version of the technology is shown here in a laptop form-factor, rather than a smartphone. With that said, there doesn’t seem to be any reason why this technology couldn’t find its way to Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Under Panel Camera make its way into the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is scheduled to launch this fall.