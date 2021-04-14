CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, April 14, 2021, 01:08 PM EDT

TCL Fold 'N Roll Concept Is The Latest Wild Take On Morphing Smartphone Displays

tcl fold n roll news
We've seen various takes from smartphone OEMs when it comes to increasing available screen real estate. Besides making displays bigger (many flagships have 6.7-inch and larger displays), companies like Samsung and Motorola launched smartphones that unfold to give a larger viewing area. LG and TCL have both shown off smartphone concepts with rollable displays that unfurl like a scroll. In contrast, LG's Wing has a swiveling primary display that reveals a smaller secondary display underneath.

TCL is looking to take the prize with the most innovative display in a smartphone by far with its Fold 'n Roll concept, which debuted today. The Fold 'n Roll combines the folding screen mechanism like what we've seen with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with the rollable screen shown off in previous TCL concepts.

tcl fold n roll 2

So, in its standard form, the Fold 'n Roll has a display that measures 6.87 inches across. With the folding mechanism, the display expands out to 8.85 inches. Finally, when the rest of the display unfurls via its rolling mechanism, it reaches its "final form" with an overall diagonal measurement of 10 inches -- well into tablet territory.

Just looking at the smartphone shows that this is an exercise in engineering ingenuity, but it also looks incredibly complex. There are already concerns about the longevity of hinges with current folding smartphones like the Motorola Razr 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but adding a power retracting/extending rollable display into the mix is just asking for trouble when it comes to reliability.

Unfortunately, this is merely a mere design exercise on the part of TCL, and there are currently no plans to introduce a similar device to the public -- at least not anytime soon. However, it's entirely possible that once the flexible screen technology matures that we might see something like this for public consumption a few years from now.

Tags:  tcl, folding display, rollable-display, fold n roll

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment