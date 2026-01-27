These Samsung Soundbar Deals For Over Half Off Pump Up The Jam And Big Savings





For all of the advancements in modern TVs, including brighter and more vibrant display panels (hello, OLED and mini LED), thinner profiles, and more capable built-in smarts, the one consistent weakness is audio. Sure, some TV models fare better than others. But none of them truly rival a discrete home theater speaker setup. If you've been wanting to upgrade your TV's audio but don't want to fuss with a cumbersome setup, then check out these hard-hitting Samsung soundbar deals.

Samsung HW-Q990F 11.1.4-Channel Q-Series Soundbar Is 54% Off

Samsung HW-Q990F Q-Series soundbar—it's deeply discounted to $924.99 at Woot (54% off, save $1,073 over MSRP). This is Samsung's flagship soundbar and while still not cheap, this is a massive discount, even over street pricing (Samsung has it listed for The one that really catches my eye is the—it's deeply discounted to. This is Samsung's flagship soundbar and while still not cheap, this is a massive discount, even over street pricing (Samsung has it listed for sale at $1,699.99 ).





I made the switch from an aging home theater surround sound setup to a Samsung HW-Q950A soundbar several years ago, and then upgraded to the HW-Q990C when it came out in 2023 and haven't looked back. Samsung's released two more flagship models since the Q990C, with the Q990F being the latest model.





That said, I have no doubt that a new flagship is waiting in the wings. Regardless, the Q990F at this price is a fantastic buy. It's an 11.1-4-channel soundbar with a wireless setup that includes the soundbar itself, two rear bookshelf speakers, and a subwoofer.





Like my now-older model, it supports Dolby Atmos. It also features Samsung's Q-Symphony feature, which when paired with a compatible Samsung TV, it taps into your TV's built-in speakers for a bit of added punch. It works well in my experience, though it still sounds great on its own.





Unlike mine, however, both the previous generation Q990D and the latest Q990F that's on sale supports HDMI 2.1 passthrough on both HDMI ports, not just one, which is great if you won multiple game consoles (say, both an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5). In short, the Q990F is an excellent option for movie buffs and gamers alike.





Samsung HW-Q990F/ZC is on sale for $897.99 at Woot (55% off, save $1,100). My understanding is that the ZC variant is a regional model intended for Canada, but is otherwise the same soundbar. It also looks as though Woot is willing to ship to a U.S. address. If you want to a save a little more, theis on sale for. My understanding is that the ZC variant is a regional model intended for Canada, but is otherwise the same soundbar. It also looks as though Woot is willing to ship to a U.S. address.

Soundbar Deals From Bose, Sony And More Up To 53% Off

Here are some more soundbar deals...







