Samsung Puts On Its Santa Hat With Cheerful Savings Up To 41% Off Monitors, SSDs And More





You didn't really think that the barrage of tech deals would dry up after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities, did you? That has not been the case in a long while, as retailers celebrate an entire season of savings . That includes Samsung, which is getting into the holiday spirit with a range of big discounts across its varied product portfolio.





49-inch Odyssey G9 QLED gaming monitor—it's on sale for $899.99 at Samsung (save $600). That's a big discount (40%) on a massive super ultra-wide display that comes with a lot of desirable bullet points checked. Samsung plans to offer up daily deals scattered throughout the month, though it also has several that are available all week long. One of them is a this—it's on sale for. That's a big discount (40%) on a massive super ultra-wide display that comes with a lot of desirable bullet points checked.





A 5120x1440 resolution? Check. A 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time? Check and check. G-Sync support? That's another check, though far from the last one. Other notable specs include a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, 125% coverage of the sRGB color space, HDR support, RGB bling, and more.













2TB 980 Pro SSD to $129.99 (save $90), which is a juicy 41% discount. Now is a good time to think about upgrading your storage capacity too, because we all know that Steam, Epic Games, and other digital distribution platforms will be rolling out their winter sales soon. Over in the realm of storage, Samsung has discounted itsto, which is a juicy 41% discount. Now is a good time to think about upgrading your storage capacity too, because we all know that Steam, Epic Games, and other digital distribution platforms will be rolling out their winter sales soon.





We reviewed the 980 Pro in 1TB form and you should check that out if you want to see a wide range of benchmarks. Straight to the point, though, the 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 SSD that is suitable for gaming, productivity, and more. It's also fully compatible with the PlayStation 5, in case you want to give your game console some extra storage capacity.













Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds for $159.99 (save $70). That's a 30% discount over the MSRP. These are Samsung's flagship earbuds and, when connected to a supported Samsung Galaxy device, can stream 24-bit hi-fi audio from a range of streaming music services, including Apple Music. Switching product categories once again, you can scorewireless earbuds for. That's a 30% discount over the MSRP. These are Samsung's flagship earbuds and, when connected to a supported Samsung Galaxy device, can stream 24-bit hi-fi audio from a range of streaming music services, including Apple Music.





These are great earbuds regardless of which phone or device you pair them with, though, so don't be put off if you're rocking an iPhone or something else (you can pair them with a PC and/or television too, assuming they support Bluetooth). They feature support for enhanced 360-degree audio and active noise cancellation, they boast IPX7 water-resistance, and are rated for up for 8 hours of battery life (plus 30 hours with the charging case). Your mileage will vary, of course, depending on volume and whether or not you enable ANC.





Note that all three color options are on sale, including graphite, white, and bora purple.





Here are some more Samsung deals...