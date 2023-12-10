CATEGORIES
Ten Top Holiday Tech Gift Ideas Under $100 For Big Deal Savings

by Nathan OrdSunday, December 10, 2023, 03:47 PM EDT
ten top tech deals under 100 dollars for the holidays
We've only got 15 more days until Christmas, so now is the time to take advantage of some hot, last-minute deals. This week, we present to you the top 10 tech gifts for under-$100.

Leading off, we have the JBL Flip 6 at $99.95 or 23% off the regular price. This portable Bluetooth speaker claims up to 12 hours of playtime with powerful bass and high quality overall sound. Moreover, this speaker is built for wherever you go with an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, so it could be a great poolside or beachside tunes box if you are escaping the winter weather. You can also pair this speaker with various other JBL speakers using PartyBoost to create a more enveloping sound environment.

beats ten top tech deals under 100 dollars for the holidays

If you prefer a more personal sound experience, the Beats Studio Buds are $99.95 or 33% off the regular price. These wireless Bluetooth earbuds feature active noise cancellation and transparency modes so users can block out the world if they so choose. Further, these buds boast 8 hours of listening time or up to 24 hours total with the charging case.

ring ten top tech deals under 100 dollars for the holidays

Switching gears a bit, we have the Ring Video Doorbell at $54.99 or 45% off and the Echo Show 5 for $39.99 or 56% off the regular price. The former is Amazon’s solution to home security and porch pirates, with a doorbell feature and 1080p motion-activated camera, so you can be alerted when someone has shown up before they even ring the bell. The Echo Show 5 is a great match for the Ring Video Doorbell that lets you easily see what's happening on its 5.5” display. Further, the Echo Show 5 has a microphone and speakers so you can communicate with whoever is on the other side of your door.

fitbit ten top tech deals under 100 dollars for the holidays

If one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to get fit, the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $79.95, or 20% off the regular price, might be a great addition to your kit. Fitbit is the original brand for fitness trackers, so they know what they are doing with features like stress management, workout intensity tracking, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

toaster ten top tech deals under 100 dollars for the holidays

If fitness isn’t your thing this year, how about a toaster? The WHALL Touch Screen Toaster can be had for $49.99 or 65% off the regular price, which includes a $20 coupon for extra savings.

anova ten top tech deals under 100 dollars for the holidays

To close things out, we have the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 for $86.98 or 42% off the regular price. To go nicely with your perfectly cooked toast, you can get perfectly cooked eggs, chicken, or other foods that can be sous-vided or cooked by water immersion. What’s cool about this device is that you can monitor the sous vide using your phone, as the Nano 3.0 can connect to your local network and give you status updates wirelessly.

Beyond what we have described above, there are a few other hot deals available listed below. Check them out and see if anything floats your boat, and happy holidays from the HotHardware team.


