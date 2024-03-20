Samsung Reveals Blistering GDDR7 Memory Speed For Next-Gen GeForce RTX 50 GPUs
NVIDIA has been blazing a significant trail in its push with AI and data center GPUs, but that does not mean it's forgotten gamers. With the GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs behind us, all eyes are pointed towards the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 GPUs. We have some inkling now of what they may be like, if the memory specs from Samsung are any indication.
Packing super-fast Samsung GDDR7 memory with speeds of at least 28Gbps, GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are starting to look promising. Even higher speeds are possible, such as 32Gbs or more, but likely reserved for data center products instead. First spotted by HardwareLuxx at the NVIDIA GTC 2024, this new memory spec comes with 20% improved power efficiency. While heat and power draw are vital to data centers, it can also be an important factor in consumer-grade GPUs within gaming PCs.
Packing super-fast Samsung GDDR7 memory with speeds of at least 28Gbps, GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs are starting to look promising. Even higher speeds are possible, such as 32Gbs or more, but likely reserved for data center products instead. First spotted by HardwareLuxx at the NVIDIA GTC 2024, this new memory spec comes with 20% improved power efficiency. While heat and power draw are vital to data centers, it can also be an important factor in consumer-grade GPUs within gaming PCs.