NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs Drop Below MSRP In Germany, Is The US Next?
It has only been a few short months since NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs have been released into the wild. While GPU pricing typically has stayed stagnant or has even grown during the last few years, some new numbers out of Germany may indicate some discounts are possible, too.
The MSRP for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Super is $599 in the US, and started at 659 Euros in Europe. Retailers such as Notebooksbilliger have had the GeForce RTX 4070 Super at lower pricing, at 599 Euros, and some even down to 589 Euros.
US pricing has mostly remained the same, with many retailers still having a mix of the last generation GPUs being sold alongside the GeForce RTX Super refresh. It is not uncommon to find a GeForce RTX 4070 being sold next to the GeForce RTX 4070 Super in a US retailer such as Micro Center, for example.
While news of the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series is already rearing it head, these slight discounts are more likely tied to a weaker overall consumer GPU market instead.
The MSRP for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Super is $599 in the US, and started at 659 Euros in Europe. Retailers such as Notebooksbilliger have had the GeForce RTX 4070 Super at lower pricing, at 599 Euros, and some even down to 589 Euros.
US pricing has mostly remained the same, with many retailers still having a mix of the last generation GPUs being sold alongside the GeForce RTX Super refresh. It is not uncommon to find a GeForce RTX 4070 being sold next to the GeForce RTX 4070 Super in a US retailer such as Micro Center, for example.
While news of the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series is already rearing it head, these slight discounts are more likely tied to a weaker overall consumer GPU market instead.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Super holds a special place in the lineup, since it comes in around the mid-range pricing that is more enticing to buyers. Its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 4070, also faced heavy competition from the likes of AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT, which was priced considerably cheaper and offered competitive performance.
The other GPUs in the GeForce RTX Super lineup have been a slightly different story. The GeForce RTX 4080 Super has not been common to find in stock in the US, and the Founders Edition is especially a bit of a rarity. According to a report from PC Games Hardware, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super has seen discounts from its MSRP in Germany as well. The situation is different in the US, of course.
The other GPUs in the GeForce RTX Super lineup have been a slightly different story. The GeForce RTX 4080 Super has not been common to find in stock in the US, and the Founders Edition is especially a bit of a rarity. According to a report from PC Games Hardware, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super has seen discounts from its MSRP in Germany as well. The situation is different in the US, of course.
If this is down to demand or just a lower starting inventory is questionable, but it is perhaps a combination of both. At $999 US, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is the highest-end GPU consumers can get before having to shell out much more for the GeForce RTX 4090.
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with its upgraded 16GB of VRAM compared to the original GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's 12GB, has been easier to find, but not at discounts in the US. While it is certainly interesting to see German retailers with more attractive pricing, the European market is traditionally fairly different than in the US, where there is more variety, but also more demand.
The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, with its upgraded 16GB of VRAM compared to the original GeForce RTX 4070 Ti's 12GB, has been easier to find, but not at discounts in the US. While it is certainly interesting to see German retailers with more attractive pricing, the European market is traditionally fairly different than in the US, where there is more variety, but also more demand.