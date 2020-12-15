CATEGORIES
Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Samsung Hints S-Pen Support Coming To Galaxy S21, Cheaper Folding Phones Inbound

As we wind down what little is left of 2020, Samsung's head of mobile, Dr. TM Roh, penned a blog post waxing poetic on the company's product portfolio and technological developments, like having "led the charge with 5G and changed the shape of the future with a series of foldable smartphones." He also discussed what is store for 2021, promising it will be an "epic new year" with more innovation. So, what can we expect?

Let's start with the easy stuff. Dr. Roh said in no uncertain terms that foldable phones are here to stay. Or more precisely, he said Samsung will be expanding its portfolio of foldables, in an effort to make the category more accessible to everyone. This suggests to me that cheaper models are en route, because after all, not everyone has $2,000 to drop on a Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Dr. Roh also issued Samsung profuse praise on being quick out of the gate with 5G products, a technology he says the company has been "pioneering for more than a decade." By the end of the year, the Galaxy ecosystem will consist of no less than 20 devices with 5G support (including the Galaxy S20 FE 5G). Obviously we can expect more of that in 2021.

Samsung Hints At S-Pen Being Headed To Galaxy S21

As for the perhaps not-so-obvious, it sure sounds like Samsung's S-Pen stylus is headed to more Galaxy products next year. There have been rumors and reports of the Galaxy Note being discontinued. And it makes sense—the Galaxy S series comes in various sizes and is fully featured, it mostly just lacks an S-Pen bay, compared to the Galaxy Note.

Dr. Roh did not come right out and confirm that the Galaxy Note is on borrowed time, or that the S-Pen would head to the Galaxy S21. However, he did strongly hint at both of those things.

"While we’re already known for our revolutionary cameras, we’ll never stop trying to outdo ourselves—so be on the lookout for super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021. We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup," Dr. Roh said.

That sure sounds like an unofficial confirmation of the S-Pen being included with the Galaxy S21 in some capacity (perhaps it will be reserved for the top Galaxy S21 SKU). And I also would not be surprised if the Galaxy Note series was retired, as rumored, but we'll have to wait and see.

Outside from that, Dr. Roh talked about having future Galaxy devices be able to open doors and "make personalized car connectivity a part of your digital life." And maybe even more intriguing, "we’re also making it easier to quickly locate the things that matter most, from your keys to your wallet—even your family pet."

Might Samsung be working on its own GPS collar for dogs and cats? I'm not sure, but something is afoot, and as a pet owner myself, I'm excited to find out what the company has on tap.

