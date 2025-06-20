CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Ramps Foldable Production For US Market Amid Thin Galaxy S25 Edge Sales

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 20, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT
hero s25 edge 01
It looks like Samsung Electronics is making strategic adjustments to its smartphone production, significantly increasing its June output of foldable phones specifically for the United States market. The boost will see US-destined foldable production jump from an initial 400,000 to 600,000 units, and is reportedly a preemptive measure to mitigate potential tariffs from the US government.

The decision was shared during a recent global strategy meeting—foldable smartphones, being high-value devices, contribute significantly to Samsung’s sales and operating profit, making their smooth export crucial. Despite this surge for the US market, Samsung's overall foldable phone production plan for June has taken a more conservative turn. The revised production target for the Galaxy Z 7 series in June is now 930,000 units, a notable decrease from the earlier projection of 1.34 million units. This revised figure includes 350,000 Z Flip 7, 140,000 Z Flip 7 Lite, and 440,000 Z Fold 7 models. The company now anticipates that July will mark the peak of the Galaxy Z 7 series production, with a substantial reduction expected in August. 

Adding to Samsung's strategic gameplan, the recently launched 5.8-millimeter-thick Galaxy S25 Edge has reportedly fallen short of sales expectations. Production for this model saw a sharp decline in June compared to the previous month. Typically, smartphone sales are concentrated within the first three months post-launch, so a significant drop in production just a month after release is concerning. Samsung had planned to replace its under-performing Plus models with Edge variants in the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, but the current sales figures for the S25 Edge could force a reassessment of this strategy.

s25 series1
Samsung Galaxy S25 series

In contrast, the standard Galaxy S25 series has maintained sales similar to its predecessor during the same period, with the Ultra model leading the numbers, followed by the standard and then the Plus. Among its mid-to-low-end offerings, the Galaxy A16 continues to perform well.

Tariffs aside, it appears that the broader outlook for the global foldable phone market remains cautious, with several market research firms predicting a contraction this year. Contributing factors to negative growth come from cooling consumer interest, limited market availability, increasingly elevated MSRPs, and arguably compromised performance, such as reduced battery life, durability, less capable cameras, etc.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphones, galaxy-z-fold-7, galaxy-s25-edge
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment