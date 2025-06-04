Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold Ultra With Bigger Displays And A Powerful Camera
Although not much is known about the supposed Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, Samsung's press release hints at deeper AI integration and AI-powered tools. These features are designed to enhance everyday activities, from messaging to browsing, and for gamers there will reportedly be an optimized for a foldable display. Samsung says the device will be "a more immersive entertainment hub, a spacious workspace, or a multitasking powerhouse, now enhanced by powerful Galaxy AI features designed specifically for the foldable form."
Further details emerging from sources like SamMobile are claim the Fold Ultra will feature the significant hardware enhancements coming in the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Currently, rumors suggest that the next generation Fold will have a 6.5 inch cover display and a sizeable jump to 8.2 inch for the main display (versus 6.3 and 7.6 inches on the Fold 6, respectively). The new device is also expected to boast a thinner chassis, potentially measuring a mere 4.54 millimeters when unfolded, making it even more streamlined than its predecessors. While the battery capacity is anticipated to remain at 4,400 mAh, consistent with previous models, the focus clearly lies on refining the user experience through display size and overall design.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (and perhaps the Ultra) is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12 gigs of RAM, and 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage. The aforementioned main and cover displays are rumored to be OLED panels with 120 Hz refresh rates. In terms of imaging, the phone might rock a 200 megapixel primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP telephoto with 3x zoom
We won't have to wait too long for the real story behind this mystery Ultra model, as Samsung is expected to unveil the next gen Flip and Fold in the second week of July at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris.