Trump's Tariffs Explained: Potential Impact On Pricing For Cars, Electronics And More

With most goods being made overseas, these tariffs, which some experts believe Trump sees as more of a revenue source for the U.S., will undoubtedly increase prices everywhere , even if we may don't see it initially. Electronics, for example, come mostly from China, followed in volume by machinery, toys, furniture, and so on.





The U.S. imports much of its agricultural goods from Mexico and Canada. Canada exports about 60% of crude oil to the U.S., mostly through mid-west pipelines. The automotive sector will be hit hard as well, since many of our vehicles and major components are made by our northern and southern neighbors.