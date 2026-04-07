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Samsung Privacy Survey Reveals Alarming Frequency Strangers Peek At Your Phone

by Paul LillyTuesday, April 07, 2026, 09:33 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in front of other Galaxy phones.
A new Samsung survey of 1,000 Brits found that over half of the participants admitted to "unintentionally" taking a look at a stranger's phone while out in public, while a quarter (26%) of respondents fessed up to sneaking a peek after curious got the better of them—blimey! Based on the survey results, the most likely place to notice someone else's smartphone display is on public transport.

It would be easy to dismiss the survey as fear mongering or a self-serving analysis, given that Samsung is pushing its Privacy Display technology that is currently exclusive to its Galaxy S26 Ultra (it's also rumored to be found for the Galaxy S27 Ultra and a new Galaxy S27 Pro SKU). Be that as it may, the survey serves as an important reminder to be careful about your surroundings and what type of content you choose to fire up in public.

"Consumers may know this risk already, but these new findings indicate that visible information is often unexpectedly personal. And it’s not just harmless scrolling that’s on display – over one-third (40%) of Brits say they have seen personal content on a stranger’s phone in public – with 34% agreeing they have seen something they felt they should not have seen," Samsung states.

Samsung goes on to list a breakdown of the most common types of content participants admitted to seeing on someone else's device. Social media notifications and profiles topped the list with 41% of the survey takers saying they shot a glance at such content. Over a third said they've seen personal photos and other camera roll items (37%), faces (or heard voices) of someone on a video call (33%), and personal messages from a partner or spouse (32%).

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra at an angle with Privacy Display enabled.

Other types of content that made the accidental audience list includes online shopping (20%), dating app notifications and profiles (17%), and baking balance or account details (16%).

Samsung says these instances are rarely intentional, and while 28% of survey respondents said they ignore what they accidentally see or look away immediately, 7% admitted to continuing to look discreetly. And being a survey with no way to verify the results, it's possible that the true figure for the latter is higher.

Take away what you want from Samsung's survey results, the bottom line is that any time you fire up your smartphone's display in public, there is a chance that someone could be looking. If you're looking to add a layer of security but don't own a Galaxy S26 Ultra, you can find a ton of privacy screen protector options on Amazon.
Tags:  Samsung, Privacy, smartphones
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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