CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung One UI 8 Is Launching Soon But You Can Test The Beta Right Now

by Aaron LeongWednesday, May 28, 2025, 10:48 AM EDT
hero oneui 8
Samsung has officially launched its One UI 8 Beta Program, the company's latest take on Android 16, and with it comes multimodal AI capabilities and customization. This "first-generation upgrade" promises to redefine the user experience, mirroring Android 16's goal to have optimized UI/UX for Android phones, foldables, and tablets. For now, the beta program is open only to Galaxy S25 users.

samsung s25 group1

Surprising almost no one, One UI 8 is pumping in more AI features for Galaxy devices. There's a new focus on intelligent multimodality, which allows for natural, seamless communication with AI that understands what users are viewing or watching in real time. One UI 8 will also adapt to user context, offering contextual suggestions that align with an individual's daily routines, leveraging features like Now Bar and Now Brief to provide curated insights to keep users on task.

Beyond AI, One UI 8 will have Auracast—a broadcast audio technology based on Bluetooth LE Audio—baked in. The concept is to allow multiple Auracast-compatible devices, such as Galaxy Buds3 and hearing aids, to join a shared audio stream such as public audio announcements or audio at concerts. Auracast is slowly gaining adoption within the tech manufacturer world, but so far has extremely limited infrastructure, availability, and compatibility issues within the public space.

quick share trips1
One UI 8's Quick Share

One UI 8's Reminder app also receives some enhancements, basically transforming into a comprehensive travel companion of sorts; users can manage all trip-related reminders in one intuitive interface. There's also an ability to share to-do lists for trips with a single button press while the addition of voice-enabled reminders further enhances its utility. Sharing memories is also supposedly simpler with the updated Quick Share feature, allowing instant file sending and receiving with a single tap from the Quick settings panel.

The beta program, accessible through the Samsung Members app, is now open, initially available for the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra in key markets including Germany, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For some reason, the Galaxy S25 Edge we recently reviewed is being left out of the party. The stable version of One UI 8 is expected to launch together with Samsung's upcoming Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 this summer.
Tags:  Samsung, Android, Beta, android 16, one-ui-8
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment