Samsung One UI 8 Is Launching Soon But You Can Test The Beta Right Now

One UI 8's Quick Share

One UI 8's Reminder app also receives some enhancements, basically transforming into a comprehensive travel companion of sorts; users can manage all trip-related reminders in one intuitive interface. There's also an ability to share to-do lists for trips with a single button press while the addition of voice-enabled reminders further enhances its utility. Sharing memories is also supposedly simpler with the updated Quick Share feature, allowing instant file sending and receiving with a single tap from the Quick settings panel.