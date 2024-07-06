Reddit User Buys Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Ahead Of Launch And Is Impressed
With Samsung’s Unpacked event just days away, a Reddit user was able to purchase a pair of the tech giant’s upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds. Images shared on Reddit seem to confirm rumors that Samsung has moved away from its legacy design language, and instead is going with a more standard, AirPods-like form factor.
Reddit user Plastic_Development posted several images of a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds he said he was able to purchase early, by just strolling into a local Walmart. Indeed the images look genuine, and take after what has been posted in previous leaks. Anyone who was hoping the rumors and leaks of Samsung moving away from its bean design in favor of an AirPods-like design to be untrue, it seems they will be greatly disappointed. In terms of what the Reddit user paid for the earbuds, he stated he paid $250.
In one of his posts, Plastic_Development lends his early opinions on the Galaxy Buds Pro 3 earbuds, remarking, “I just bought these, expensive but worth it. I really like the design ngl (not going to lie). Noise cancellation is on par with AirPods Pro 1st gen. Sound is great but a little higher on the bass but I personally love base (sic). My Z Flip4 picks them up and my iPhone too.” He concluded by adding, “Crazy how I was able to buy them.”
While the design is very similar to Apple’s AirPods Pros, there is one big difference. On the side of each earbud is an LED strip that stretches almost the entire length of the stem. It is not clear as to what these LED strips will be used for, but a setting in the Galaxy Wearable app allows users to change how the lights appear. One potential use for the LED strips could be for alerting others of when the user is on a call. Another less needed possibility is to provide an RGB light show that pulses to the beat of the music the wearer is listening to.
Plastic_Development added that the earbud stems have swipe and squeeze support, allowing users to control the earbuds’ volume, pausing and playing music, answering calls, etc. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will also have Multipoint connectivity, allowing for wearers to be connected simultaneously with more than one device. The Redditor also noted, "the sound is A LOT better than the Pixel Buds Pro. Better treble, better bass, and they are louder. I haven't tested a phone call. The ANC is good, but the jury is still out on how good it is. The ambient mode is good."
Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled for July 10, 2024. Reservations are already open on Samsung’s website, with early buyers being able to take advantage of a $50 credit, and potentially winning $5000 in Samsung credit.
