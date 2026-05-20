Samsung Odyssey G80HS Debuts as First-Ever 6K Gaming Monitor
That's 6144×3456, to be specific, which is a full 21 megapixels; that's about 2.5 times the total resolution of 4K UHD, or 10 times the resolution of 1080p FHD. As we noted before, though, it's better to talk about resolution in terms of PPI because this folds in the screen size. This display comes in right at 220 PPI, which is pretty similar to the resolution of a typical 14" laptop or a Nintendo Switch, and around double that of a typical gaming monitor.
You might be wondering what kind of gaming you can do at 6K. The truth is, as long as you have a reasonably beefy GPU, quite a lot, and I don't mean an RTX 5080. Thanks to modern smart upscaling, like DLSS, FSR, and XeSS, you don't actually have to render games at 6K to get something that looks a lot like a native 6K image. There are also plenty of games that you can actually play at native 6K, too; older titles, whether native PC games or emulators, will be just fine at this resolution, as will simpler modern games. I've spent a considerable amount of time gaming at 8K, and much of that was done on an old Radeon RX Vega 64 GPU.
Of course, if you don't have a big enough GPU, or if you prefer higher refresh rates than the native 165Hz, you can always flip the dual mode selector and change this to a 3072×1728 monitor with perfect integer scaling and a blistering 330Hz refresh rate. That still gets you 44% higher resolution versus a 1440p monitor (about 2/3 the resolution of 4K), so it should still look quite nice.
Unfortunately, besides the resolution and high refresh rate, the monitor is actually a little underwhelming. Samsung rates it for a typical brightness of just 350cd/㎡ with a 400cd/㎡ peak, and it's an IPS LCD, so the 1,000:1 static contrast ratio rating is probably optimistic. Samsung notes that it supports HDR10+, but with brightness and contrast specs like that, don't expect much. The company doesn't even offer an Adobe or DCI-P3 color spec for it, simply noting that it supports 99% of sRGB.
Besides the 6K display, Samsung's also announcing the 27-inch G80HF, which is also an IPS LCD, but this time in 5K/180Hz (or QHD/360Hz). Arguably more interesting are the 27-inch and 32-inch G80SH monitors, which sport 4K/240Hz Tandem OLEDs for radically improved image quality over all these IPS LCDs. Notably, a key feature of all of these displays is DisplayPort 2.1 support, which will let you actually make use of all the features of these monitors... at least, as long as you have a graphics card that actually supports UHBR20 mode (NVIDIA RTX 50 series and AMD PRO GPUs only.) Otherwise you'll be using Display Stream Compression like the rest of us.
Samsung says that the 6K Odyssey G8 (G80HS) is actually available now, although we could only find it listed on the company's Malaysian site for some reason. Over there, they're asking 5600 RM, which is approximately $1,435 USD at the time of writing. No telling if that's actually what the screen will cost over on this side of the Pacific, though.