Game Of Phones: Samsung No Longer Leads All Foldables In Market Share

In comparison, interest in Samsung's aging Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices waned to the point that the company holds only a 23% share of global shipments. Last year at this time, that number hovered at 58%, so if Samsung's management team isn't nervous yet, it should be.





Two contributing factors to the poor performance include the fact that consumers haven't seen Samsung bring anything new to the table between the Z Fold/Flip 4 and 5, and how the competition (such as the OnePlus Open and Google Pixel Fold ) offer form factors that are ergonomically superior for daily use, especially in closed mode. The Fold 4 and 5 have frequently been chided for their tall, narrow 6.2-inch 23.1:9 aspect ratio displays that aren't ideal for typing and scrolling social apps, for example.