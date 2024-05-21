Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Better Camera, Smoother Display Crease And What Else To Expect
A dependable tech source has reported that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and Flip 6) will indeed get a display with less of a butt crack down the middle plus some design tweaks for the rear camera island to help it standout from the crowd. Could the latter also mean new cameras are afoot?
Although the creases are not completely eliminated, according to testers, the Galaxy Z Fold6 does reduce the creases.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2024
To wit, it's no secret that previous generation Samsung Galaxy Z foldables possess very prominent display creases that users either find visually jarring or physically distracting when they run their fingers over the screen surface. With newer crop of foldables from Oppo and OnePlus selling foldables with more desirable displays with little to no creases, Samsung is ready to roll out a redesigned hinge with fewer parts, therefore potentially increasing reliability and creating a smoother "fold".
Besides the tip from Ice Universe, a reliable tech source, another report about the Flip 6 clamshell phone (therefore the Fold 6, by extension) further points out that Samsung intends on using thicker flexible glass this time, bumping from 30 microns found in the Flip 5, to 50 microns in the new model. Thus, when combined with the new hinge design, the thicker glass should make the crease less visible from most angles, and at the very least, improve durability.
Exclusive: This is the camera detail design of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. pic.twitter.com/CqisaLNBAa— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) May 21, 2024
So far, the US market Fold 6 won't be moving the needle too much in the specs department either, but we'll have to wait and see what the real deal offers when it drops at the next Unpacked event. Rumors are centered around the foldable having the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB options, 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging, and possibly a new 50MP main camera.
Photo credits: OnLeak and Smartprix