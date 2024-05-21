CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Better Camera, Smoother Display Crease And What Else To Expect

by Aaron LeongTuesday, May 21, 2024, 09:59 AM EDT
hero Galaxy Z Fold 6
A dependable tech source has reported that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and Flip 6) will indeed get a display with less of a butt crack down the middle plus some design tweaks for the rear camera island to help it standout from the crowd. Could the latter also mean new cameras are afoot?

Let's face it, Samsung phones—from the A-series mid-rangers, S-series flagships, Z-series foldables, and even its tablets—share a design language that's instantly recognizable, but rather long in the tooth by now. Unfortunately, based on what we've reported for the next S24, as well as with the Z Fold and Flip 6, Samsung is focusing on refining these core models where it matters.

To wit, it's no secret that previous generation Samsung Galaxy Z foldables possess very prominent display creases that users either find visually jarring or physically distracting when they run their fingers over the screen surface. With newer crop of foldables from Oppo and OnePlus selling foldables with more desirable displays with little to no creases, Samsung is ready to roll out a redesigned hinge with fewer parts, therefore potentially increasing reliability and creating a smoother "fold".

Besides the tip from Ice Universe, a reliable tech source, another report about the Flip 6 clamshell phone (therefore the Fold 6, by extension) further points out that Samsung intends on using thicker flexible glass this time, bumping from 30 microns found in the Flip 5, to 50 microns in the new model. Thus, when combined with the new hinge design, the thicker glass should make the crease less visible from most angles, and at the very least, improve durability.

The same tipster also hinted at a photo claiming that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will sport a new rear camera design. The familiar chrome camera ring surround might be giving way to a new barrel look, folks. Of course, take this nugget with a grain of salt, but I'm sure many are hoping the Korean electronics giant does something interesting in this regard.

So far, the US market Fold 6 won't be moving the needle too much in the specs department either, but we'll have to wait and see what the real deal offers when it drops at the next Unpacked event. Rumors are centered around the foldable having the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB options, 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging, and possibly a new 50MP main camera.

Photo credits: OnLeak and Smartprix
Tags:  Samsung, foldable, samsung galaxy z fold 6, crease
