Modular Samsung AutoSSD Has A Detachable Controller & NAND For Easy Upgrades





Samsung is showing off a couple of new storage products that it plans to showcase at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2026, one of which is a cleverly designed solid state drive (SSD) with a modular aspect to it. Called the Detachable AutoSSD, the drive takes aim at automobiles and sports a modular makeup to make upgrades a little bit easier.





"Unlike embedded storage, it features a modular E1.A form factor that separates the controller and NAND, improving heat dissipation, extending product life, and simplifying upgrades or replacement," Samsung explains. "Engineered for real-world conditions, Samsung’s Detachable AutoSSD includes an automotive-grade connector and adapter built to withstand constant shock, vibration, and temperature variation."





It's an interesting design that could conceivably be ported to the consumer market, though Samsung would probably have a tougher time selling PC users on the idea of a modular SSD. We suspect the bulk of the costs are tied to the controller chip and NAND flash memory, versus the PCB or housing.





For platforms like vehicles, however, we can see the appeal. Samsung says its Detachable AutoSSD is powered by its 8th generation NAND and PCIe Gen4 NVMe controller built on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. While Samsung isn't sharing any hard figures, it does claim that it's the "industry's fastest auto-grade storage technology for mass production."













Samsung also plans to showcase its PM9E1 at CES. This previously announced drive is the billed as the world's first PCIe Gen5 SSD in an ultra-compact 22mm x 42mm M.2 form factor for AI PCs. It also boasts speeds similar to the 9100 Pro SSD we reviewed





"Designed for premium gaming, next-gen on-device AI, and high-end computing, PM9E1 offers industry-leading sequential read/write speeds of up to 14.8GB/s and 13.4GB/s. With capacities up to 4TB—unprecedented in this size class—it’s engineered for space-constrained compute systems without compromising performance," Samsung says





The drive features Samsung's in-house Presto controller paired with V8 TLC V-NAND flash memory chips.