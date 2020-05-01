Samsung's Burly Mobile SoC With AMD RDNA Graphics Spotted In Leaked Benchmarks





It was nearly a year ago when AMD and Samsung announced a multi-year partnership , in which AMD would license its graphics IP to Samsung to use in its mobile chips. At the time, Samsung promised "disruptive changes in technology" as it looked to take "future mobile computing to the next level." Perhaps making good on that promise, a set of supposed leaked benchmarks indicate Samsung might very well be on its promised path.









"Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO, said at the time. "This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem."









Here's as look at where things currently stand, according to the leaked benches...