by Brittany GoettingWednesday, February 12, 2020, 12:20 PM EDT

Samsung And Microsoft Ink xCloud Game Streaming Deal For Future Galaxy Devices

microsoft project xcloud controller

Samsung and Microsoft have been expanding their partnership together over the last few years, and the two companies now appear ready to tackle gaming. Samsung and Microsoft recently announced at Samsung Unpacked that they will be working more closely together on gaming streaming services and game availability.

Samsung and Microsoft’s first step will be to offer Forza Street in the Galaxy Store. Forza Street is a racing game that was released for PC and Xbox last April. This will be the first time that the game will be available on a mobile device. It is possible that other Microsoft games will be available on mobile exclusively through the Galaxy Store.

The two companies have provided less information about their plans for gaming streaming services. David Park, Samsung's director of strategy, remarked, “Both Samsung and Xbox share a vision for bringing great gaming experiences to mobile players around the world. With our 5G-enabled portfolios and Microsoft’s rich history in gaming, we are working closely together to create a premium cloud-based game streaming experience.”

microsoft project xcloud streaming app

A Microsoft representative told CNET that, “We believe players around the world should have access to great, high-quality games on the device of their choice. Working with partners like Samsung is an important step in our Project xCloud journey and will help make game streaming more accessible for gamers.”

A preview for Project xCloud was released last year. The premise is that users will be able to stream any Xbox game from the cloud to their Android smartphone or tablet. Users do not need to own a Xbox console to be able to enjoy Project xCloud, but will be limited by the number of games that are available in the program. Preview participants can currently play over 50 games including Sea of Thieves and Gears 5.

It is unclear how exactly Samsung will contribute to Project xCloud. Perhaps there will be games that are offered through Project xCloud that will only be available on Samsung devices. Their recent announcement about Forza Street indicates that they are stepping in this direction. We will hopefully know more by the end of the year.


Tags:  Samsung, Gaming, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), (krx:005930), game streaming, project xcloud, samsung-unpacked-2020
Via:  The Verge
