CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung May Have Retired Its $2,899 Galaxy Z TriFold After Just 3 Months

by Aaron LeongTuesday, March 17, 2026, 11:22 AM EDT
hero trifold front
Samsung is pulling the plug on its ambitious triple-folding experiment, ending sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold just three months after its debut. If true, this brings a swift conclusion to a device that was really more of a halo manifesto than a mass-market product. The phone's been selling like hot cakes, so the time to snag one is now.

Featuring two hinges and three distinct display sections, the Galaxy Z TriFold offers a 6.5-inch cover screen that expands into a tablet-like 10-inch workspace. It was designed to showcase the pinnacle of display technology (and prove that Samsung could still innovate amidst it rather copy-paste phone lineup), yet its complexity came with a hefty $2,900 price tag in the U.S. (roughly 3.6 million won in South Korea). Despite the cost though, the phone has been a consistent sell-out, often vanishing from storefronts within minutes of a restock.

samsung trifold

We can only guess why the phone is being taken off the market, of course. Perhaps the main reason could be a profitability emergency within Samsung’s mobile division. There have been murmurs that Samsung was selling the TriFold at a loss, but sharp increases in the cost of essential components, including DRAM, NAND flash memory, and advanced application processors, could have decimated the margins even more. Samsung had reportedly adjusted the retail price down to the last hundred won to keep it even remotely competitive, leaving no room for the rising costs of a global hardware shortage.

One can also say that the TriFold was a flagship showcase rather than a permanent fixture in the Galaxy lineup. With the sales success of this foldable, Samsung has proven that a stable, consumer-ready triple-foldable was possible and highly sought after. For now, the company is refocusing its resources on the more bread-and-butter Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series.

As it stands, South Korean sales are reportedly scheduled to terminate on March 17, following a final limited restock on the company’s official website. In the U.S., the situation is more precarious; while the device is technically still listed, inventory has largely dried up at major retailers and the official Samsung web store. Some Samsung Experience physical stores in Texas and New York reportedly held the last remaining units, but even those are expected to be gone within days.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphones, foldables, galaxy-z-trifold
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use