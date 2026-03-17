Samsung May Have Retired Its $2,899 Galaxy Z TriFold After Just 3 Months

Samsung is pulling the plug on its ambitious triple-folding experiment, ending sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold just three months after its debut
. If true, this brings a swift conclusion to a device that was really more of a halo manifesto than a mass-market product. The phone's been selling like hot cakes, so the time to snag one is now.
Featuring two hinges and three distinct display sections, the Galaxy Z TriFold offers a 6.5-inch cover screen that expands into a tablet-like
10-inch workspace. It was designed to showcase the pinnacle of display technology (and prove that Samsung could still innovate amidst it rather copy-paste phone lineup), yet its complexity came with a hefty $2,900 price tag in the U.S. (roughly 3.6 million won in South Korea). Despite the cost though, the phone has been a consistent sell-out, often vanishing from storefronts within minutes of a restock.
We can only guess why the phone is being taken off the market, of course. Perhaps the main reason could be a profitability emergency within Samsung’s mobile division. There have been murmurs that Samsung was selling the TriFold at a loss, but sharp increases in the cost of essential components, including DRAM, NAND flash memory, and advanced application processors, could have decimated the margins even more. Samsung had reportedly adjusted the retail price down to the last hundred won to keep it even remotely competitive, leaving no room for the rising costs of a global hardware shortage.
One can also say that the TriFold was a flagship showcase rather than a permanent fixture in the Galaxy lineup. With the sales success of this foldable, Samsung has proven that a stable, consumer-ready triple-foldable was possible and highly sought after. For now, the company is refocusing its resources on the more bread-and-butter Galaxy Z Fold
and Z Flip series.
As it stands, South Korean sales are reportedly scheduled to terminate on March 17
,
following a final limited restock on the company’s official website. In
the U.S., the situation is more precarious; while the device is
technically still listed, inventory has largely dried up at major
retailers and the official Samsung web store. Some Samsung Experience
physical stores in Texas and New York reportedly held the last remaining
units, but even those are expected to be gone within days.