Samsung Showcases Cutting-Edge QLED, OLED And Projector TVs At CES 2023
Samsung has commanded a bit of the limelight this week amidst a barrage of CES 2023 product launches and announcements, especially with its ridiculously cool 57” 8K Odyssey Mini LED G9 gaming monitor. It is ludicrously excessive in all the ways that excite us, but in any event, it isn’t the only exciting thing coming from Samsung this year. Let's dive in to see what other TVs Samsung is showing off at CES 2023 for the year ahead.
Displays, QLED, OLED And More, Oh My!
At the top of Samsung’s tech deck this year is the Neo QLED technology driving 8K and 4K displays. This tech is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, enabling a whole host of features, including an upcoming Auto HDR Remastering feature, which uses AI to apply real-time HDR conversion of SDR content in an effort to brighten and liven up the content.
Following this, the 2023 Micro LED lineup will also grow, with new display models spanning from 50 through 140 inches. Samsung specifically touts the 76" Micro LED CX. It says this display "heralds a brighter, more luxurious future for consumer televisions" which is backed by specs that include 20-bit black detail, 240Hz variable refresh rates, and a 2 nanosecond response time.
Of course, OLED is not to be left out, with new models coming in at 55-, 65-, and 77-inch variants for the average consumer. These two lineups will come with a 144Hz refresh rate and a suite of Samsung smart features; it sounds like SmartThings integrations will be added across the board.
Furthermore, the Samsung Gaming Hub will be the home for gaming on Samsung Smart TVs and displays. It allows access to games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, or likely any other cloud-gaming service that doesn’t fall flat.
Projectors And Samsung Sound
Besides the gaming focus of the other products, Samsung is also expanding its lifestyle lineup and bringing new features and accessories along the way. Namely, we have The Premiere 8K, an ultra-short throw laser projector with a maximum screen size of 150” for those who want to be completely engrossed in their home theater.
Finally, another note is Samsung’s updates to its TV audio capabilities and the introduction of new soundbars. The first new feature is AI sound remastering which can adjust each sound object to clarify voices, enhance environmental noises, and ensure sound is in the Goldilocks zone where everything is just right. It is not the first product to leverage AI tech for the purpose, but it can significantly help the oft arcane art of tailoring your sound setup to the space.
This new feature will purportedly be shipped within the flagship HW-Q990C 11.1.4 channel soundbar and with the slim HW-S800B 3.1.2 soundbar. These can then be connected to a display with the new Q-Symphony, wherein the soundbar will use the TV’s neural processing unit to analyze and process sound better than ever before.
With all this in mind, there are certainly a lot of new features and products coming from Samsung in 2023, and we hope we get more specifics as time goes on because the tech sounds awesome. At the end of the day, it is still exciting to see all this new stuff drop, so let us know what you think about it all below.