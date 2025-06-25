CATEGORIES
Samsung Leaks Galaxy Buds Core Earbuds Confirming ANC And These AI Tricks

by Aaron LeongWednesday, June 25, 2025, 10:25 AM EDT
Samsung appears to be gearing up for a significant refresh to its audio lineup with the rumored introduction of the Galaxy Buds Core. Leaked official listings and APK code have shed light on what could be an affordable successor to the popular Galaxy Buds FE, promising enhanced AI features and a sleeker design to jam out to your favorite tunes.

Galaxy Buds Core APK leak (Credit: AssembleDebug and Android Authority)

The first clue to the Galaxy Buds Core, identified by the model number R410, is in an APK teardown of the Galaxy Buds Controller app. Based on the code, the buds are speculated to bypass both the expected Buds FE 2 or Buds 2 FE naming and directly succeed the original Galaxy Buds FE. 

samsung leaked page uae1
Leaked Samsung UAE product page (Credit: Samsung)


Another clue comes from an accidental listing on the official Samsung UAE website, which provided an early glimpse into the device's capabilities and aesthetics. The earphones will be available in classic Black and White color options, while sporting an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the Buds Core will have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for AAC, SBC, and Samsung's proprietary Scalable codec, along with A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP Bluetooth profiles for comprehensive compatibility. The listing specifies that each bud is equipped with a 65mAh battery, complemented by a 500mAh cell in the charging case. Samsung claims that users can expect up to 20 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) engaged, extending to 35 hours when ANC is off. These numbers are likely the combined endurance of the buds AND the case.

Other stats: each earbud measures 19.2 x 17.1 x 22.2 millimeters and weighs 5.3 grams, which should bode well for long-term fit and comfort. Additionally, the storage/charging case, measures 50 x 50 x 27.7 mm and weighs 31.2g. Each bud will also incorporate a touch sensor for intuitive control over playback, calls, and other functions.

As with most new tech nowadays, the Galaxy Buds Core—with heavier integration into Samsung's OS ecosystem—will be infused with AI features. The earbuds will sport Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter and Live Translate. When paired with compatible Samsung Galaxy devices, these features will offer real-time translation capabilities on the go. 

While an official launch date remains under wraps, it's widely believed that the Buds Core will be unveiled Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event next month, alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the higher-end Galaxy Buds 3 FE. Yes, are you confused yet?


