Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Sold Out In Minutes, Here's When It May Be Back In Stock





Even with a conservative rollout, Samsung's nearly $3,000 Galaxy Z TriFold sold like hot cakes, with limited runs in South Korea being restocked six times and, just as impressively, selling out in less than half an hour after release here in the United States. For those of you missed out, more units are reportedly on the way.









Part of the sales frenzy stems from the sheer engineering boldness of the device, which many analysts believe Samsung is currently producing at a loss. Unlike traditional foldables, the TriFold utilizes two titanium hinges to transform from a standard 6.5-inch phone into a 10-inch canvas, which basically turns the device into a full-sized tablet. Indeed, the limited batch strategy is partly due to the complexity of mass producing this thing, but it's also likely that Samsung is gauging the demand for an ultra-priced foldable.













The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite and features a primary 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2160x1584) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness.





In terms of imaging, it boasts a 200MP main cam, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The device is supported by a healthy 5,600mAh three-cell battery with 45W wired fast charging and comes stock with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in a Crafted Black titanium finish.