Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Sold Out In Minutes, Here's When It May Be Back In Stock

Even with a conservative rollout, Samsung's nearly $3,000 Galaxy Z TriFold
sold like hot cakes, with limited runs in South Korea being restocked six times and, just as impressively, selling out in less than half an hour after release here in the United States. For those of you missed out, more units are reportedly on the way.
Quite literally an overnight sensation when it was announced, the Galaxy Z TriFold's initial run of "thousands" of units vanished from online and Samsung retail store shelves in minutes. Another shipment of the ultra-premium hardware is expected to arrive at Samsung stores before the end of February. Hmm, we smell a perfectly-timed hypemobile that coincides with the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25
, where Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series, among other things.
Part of the sales frenzy stems from the sheer engineering boldness of the device, which many analysts believe Samsung is currently producing at a loss. Unlike traditional foldables, the TriFold utilizes two titanium hinges to transform from a standard 6.5-inch phone into a 10-inch canvas, which basically turns the device into a full-sized tablet. Indeed, the limited batch strategy is partly due to the complexity of mass producing this thing, but it's also likely that Samsung is gauging the demand
for an ultra-priced foldable.
As the device prepares for its second act this month
, Samsung is sticking to its guns on pricing and availability, even if the MSRP here is about $400 more than South Korea's models. There are currently no trade-in deals or discounts being offered for the TriFold, reinforcing its status as a halo product designed for early adopters. For the rest of us plebeians, the TriFold might be a sign that the concept is here to stay and perhaps one day soon, Samsung will start making cheaper versions that don't require an arm and a kidney.
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
is powered by a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite and features a primary 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (2160x1584) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness.
In terms of imaging, it boasts a 200MP main cam, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The device is supported by a healthy 5,600mAh three-cell battery with 45W wired fast charging and comes stock with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in a Crafted Black titanium finish.