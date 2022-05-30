Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs Leak In Full And It's A Flagship Beast
Samsung's upgrades through the first three generations of its Z Fold smartphone have been modest at best. But leaks are pointing at the fourth iteration of the foldable phone including true flagship worthy upgrades.
The foldable phone market continues to grow and evolve as new generations continue to be released. With each new generation, users have been provided better screens, battery life, and durability. Samsung has been working hard to enhance and advance its two foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. While past versions have provided more durable screens and a few other quality of life improvements, it has lacked what some may view as flagship worthy upgrades.
That may be changing with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, however. A new leak posted on Twitter by Yogesh Brar, seems to point to some much wanted and needed improvements to the foldable phone. Perhaps the most significant and flagship worthy upgrade is to the camera arrangement.
The Fold 3 shipped with an array of 12MP sensors and a 10MP front-facing camera. While these aging sensors still provide for good images, they fall far short of other flagship phones. If the leak is correct, that will be remedied with the next Fold.
Brar shared on his Twitter account that the Fold 4 will include an under-panel 16MP inner camera, 10MP outer camera, and an array of three cameras on the rear that will include 50MP, 12MP (ultrawide), and 12MP (3x telephoto) sensors.
Other features in the tweet include a 25W 4,400mAh battery, two storage options of 256/512GB, and of course the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which supports up to 12GB of RAM. The foldable phone is expected to ship with Android 12, customized with One UI 4.1.
The outer screen of the Z Fold 4 will feature a 6.2-inch 120Hz HD+ AMOLED panel. When unfolded, you will find a more spacious 7.6-inch 120Hz QXGA+ AMOLED screen. If the leaked specs hold up, this will mean the newer gen will actually be a bit shorter (and wider) compared to the Fold 3.
As of right now, there is no indication of how much the Fold 4 will start at, with the Fold 3 still listed at $1799 on Samsung's website. It is possible that if things go well, Samsung could announce the next generation of the Fold and Flip smartphones sometime in August of this year.
Top Image Credit: Samsung Mobile