Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 Is Marked Down $65 Right Now, Grab It While You Can

$365.30 on Amazon, which is 15 percent (or $64.69) below its regular $429.99 selling price. Typically it takes a longer time to see these kinds of markdowns on new products. Well, that was fast. Samsung only launched its latest generation Galaxy Watch 3 barely a month ago, and already it can be had for a deep discount. It is on sale for, which is 15 percent (or $64.69) below its regular $429.99 selling price. Typically it takes a longer time to see these kinds of markdowns on new products.





There is a lot to like about the Galaxy Watch 3. It is the latest in Samsung's line of premium smartwatches, running on Tizen . This latest iteration boasts a slimmer rotating bezel (used for navigation), and is made with premium materials, like a stainless steel case. The version that is on sale is the 45mm model (Wi-Fi) in the 'Mystic Black' color option.









Here's a look at some core specifications...

Display Type: Super AMOLED capacity touchscreen

Super AMOLED capacity touchscreen Display Size: 1.4 inches, around 30.4 percent screen-to-body ratio

1.4 inches, around 30.4 percent screen-to-body ratio Resolution : 360x360, around 364 ppi

: 360x360, around 364 ppi CPU: Samsung Exynos 9110 (dual-core Cortex-A53 at 1.15GHz)

Samsung Exynos 9110 (dual-core Cortex-A53 at 1.15GHz) GPU: Mali-T720

Mali-T720 Memory: 1GB RAM

1GB RAM Storage: 8GB

8GB Battery: 340 mAh



340 mAh OS: Tizen

Tizen Dimensions: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, 53.8g As is the trend with modern wearables, health is a big focus here.



"Galaxy Watch 3’s advanced health monitoring offers valuable insights into your fitness and wellness. On-demand SpO2 measurement can track how well your heart is pumping oxygen through the body while real-time feedback on VO2 max, the maximum amount of oxygen consumption, evaluates overall endurance during training," Samsung explains.





The Galaxy Watch 3 also comes with an automatic sleep tracker, without the need to download an app. Samsung says it uses an "advanced algorithm to calculate your sleeps score," should you decide to keep it on all night.



