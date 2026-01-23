Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Claims You Won't Need A Screen Protector

Samsung believes it can put a major dent in the screen protector industry with a revolutionary new glass for the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. If latest rumors are to be believed, the phone's next generation Gorilla Glass boasts unprecedented scratch and crack resistance, while possessing anti-reflective and screen privacy tech.
For most of us who buy a new phone, one of the first rituals of ownership is the application of a screen protector and/or privacy film. However, according to prolific leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will debut a new Corning Gorilla Glass that eliminate the added cost, building even further on the company's Gorilla Armor 2 found on the S25 series
. This new ultra-high strength material is reportedly designed to be so resilient to micro-scratches and impact that the added trouble of a applying, say, a tempered glass layer becomes functionally redundant.
Samsung is also expected to incorporate a "Privacy Display" feature into its flagship. Again, users who historically wanted to keep their on-screen activities away from curious neighbors on a train had to buy privacy films that often dimmed the screen and ruined viewing angles. Samsung’s new hardware-level solution, reportedly powered by Flex Magic Pixel OLED and AI, can narrow viewing angles on command. This means that users aren't married to having a film or not; now they can switch modes on demand.
Ice Universe further hints that the new glass is rumored to utilize "Color Filter on Encapsulation" (COE), which eliminates the need for a traditional external polarizer, allowing the display to be thinner, more power-efficient, and significantly less reflective. Combined with the refined anti-reflective coatings seen on previous Ultra models, COE ensures the screen remains legible under direct sunlight, removing the need for matte or anti-glare films.
Obviously the screen protector industry won't vanish overnight, since we can imagine how most users will still want a sacrificial layer for that extra peace of mind. Until Samsung (or any other manufacturer, for that matter) finally engineer a display with permanent oleophobic/hydrophobic properties and/or user-replaceable, rocking your $1,500 phone naked is probably still too risky.
In any case, we won't have long to find out if the new glass is as great as the marketing fluff makes it out to be. The S26 series is expected to be announced
(and hit pre-sale) on February 26.
Photo credits: Corning