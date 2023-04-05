Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Specs Leak Reveals A Beastly Android Tablet, S9+ Pictured
We've heard this before, but can Samsung's upcoming Tab S9 series take it to the iPad Pro? A new leak seems to imply as much, with top-of-the-line hardware in a rather familiar shell.
Tipster Ice Universe tweeted what the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may be like, specs-wise. It'll have the same dimensions as last year's S8 Ultra and possibly carry over the same display panel as well—14.6 inch 2960 x 1848 AMOLED—with some evolutionary tweaks. Even the battery cell is rated at the same capacity of 11,200mAh (perhaps with faster charging). However, the bigger news here is under the hood where a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 16GB DDR5X RAM runs the show; no word if the Ultra will inherit the slightly overclocked SD8 Gen 2 found in S23 phones. What the Ultra will gain from the S23 series for the first time is IP68 dust-water resistance.
In terms of the S9+, the tablet is also looking to be a beast according to leaked info and photos by OnLeaks and WolfofTablet, albeit less impressively so as the Ultra, of course. Once again coming in a design not too dissimilar from the Galaxy Tab S8+, the S9+ should be rocking a 12.4-inch 1752 x 2800 pixel (266 ppi) 120Hz AMOLED, a triple camera package (two rear, one selfie), and quad speakers.
Like their predecessors, both the Plus and Ultra will have an S-Pen that can be stored on a magnetic surface at the rear of the device. There will be wireless DeX support—with the Ultra's potent hardware, it can potentially be a legit mobile office/laptop alternative. The Tab S9 line will not have headphone jacks but are expected to have under-display fingerprint sensors.
There's no word on release dates or prices for the tablets yet. But when you consider that Samsung is reusing and repurposing a lot of the hardware and chassis, the Korean company might be targeting a similar price point as last year's models and that's great news for consumers.