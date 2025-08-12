Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 1TB Is $520 Off, MacBook Air Still Just $599





Having trouble deciding between a fancy Android tablet one of Apple's iPad Pro models? Well, if you're looking for a higher end tablet with a big display and are willing to spend good money on one, there's a fantastic deal available right now on Samsung's monstrous Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra . Likewise, we found deals on Apple's MacBook Air and a limited edition Doom Xbox controller.





Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB of built-in storage is marked all the way down to $1,099.99 at Samsung (save $520) right now. That amounts to a huge 32% discount over the tablet's MSRP. What about street pricing? The next lowest price we found for the 1TB model is $1,269.99 at Best Buy (save $350). Starting with the tablet,of built-in storage is marked all the way down toright now. That amounts to a huge 32% discount over the tablet's MSRP. What about street pricing? The next lowest price we found for the 1TB model is





To put it into perspective, the baseline 256GB model carries a $1,199.99 MSRP, which is on sale for $979.99. The 512GB model is listed at $1,319.99 and is on sale for $1,099.99, so you're effectively getting twice the storage for the same sale price as the 512GB SKU. It comes with an S-Pen, too, as well as a USB-C data cable and ejection pin.





The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra boasts a big 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 4K resolution (3840x2160), powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ octa-core processor and 16GB of RAM (12GB on the 512GB and 256GB models).





Other notable specs include dual cameras on the front (a pair of 12MP shooters), dual cameras on the back (13MP and 8MP), Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, and up to 16 hours of battery life.













Apple's 13.3-inch MacBook Air (M1) is on sale for $599 at Walmart (save $50), and that deal is still live. It's not a massive discount like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but it's a low price for a MacBook Air. Looking for a great deal on an Apple laptop instead? We recently highlighted thatis on sale for, and that deal is still live. It's not a massive discount like the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, but it's a low price for a MacBook Air.





The main concessions here is that you'll have to make do with just 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage. Neither of those are particularly capacious (just the opposite). But for a general purpose laptop, this is a serviceable option to tackle the new school year.





Likewise, the M1 chip inside has been supplanted by several follow-up releases, culminating in the M4 series. However, it's still a capable and efficient slice of silicon feature eight CPU cores (four performance and four efficient), seven GPU cores, and a 16-core Neural Engine. And according to Apple, you can expect up to 18 hours of battery life from this MacBook Air model.













Microsoft's Doom: The Dark Ages-themed Xbox Wireless Controller that's on sale for a low $54 at Walmart (save $25.99). You know what they about all work and no play (it's not ideal, or something like that), and if you want to blow off some steam in style, check outthat's on sale for a low





The gnarly design features blood splatters on the matte green armor, some of which drips down to the grips. And speaking of the grips, the lower-right one is adorned with the Mark of the Slayer. Other custom bits include special characters from the Sentinel alphabet for the ABXY buttons, 3D silver helmet spikes on the top, and a red thumbstick to match the chest port.



