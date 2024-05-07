CATEGORIES
home News

MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9300+ With A Clock Boost And Faster On-Device AI

by Alan VelascoTuesday, May 07, 2024, 09:51 AM EDT
MediaTek Dimensity 9300 plus hero
MediaTek is launching its Dimensity 9300+ chip to better meet the demands of the mobile market, with an emphasis on delivering better on device AI performance. The company says this chip will include higher clock speeds and support a wider array of large language models (LLMs) compared to the Dimensity 9300.

Corporate Senior Vice President, JC Hsu, says that “the Dimensity 9300+ offers impressive performance and enhancements to speed up LLM inference, running tokens much faster for a better user experience.” The chip is able to achieve these gains in large part because it makes use of the company’s NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology. MediaTek says that with this technology onboard the Dimensity 9300+ “can run LLMs with seven billion parameters at 22 tokens per second.”

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 plus body

While MediaTek is clearly focused on making its chips better at AI tasks, it hasn’t forgotten that gaming is a big part of what drives the mobile market. The Dimensity 9300+ houses the company’s second-generation ray tracing engine, which MediaTek boldly claims will deliver ray tracing alongside 60 FPS experiences that can match what gaming consoles currently offer. The company’s MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology is also part of the Dimensity 9300+ with the aim of delivering improved battery life and keeping the chip cooler during gaming sessions.

The Dimensity 9300+ will also look to be a key part in delivering great photos on mobile devices, with the chip able to offer 18-bit RAW processing thanks to the Imagiq 990 ISP. As expected, AI will also be part of the process when it comes to capturing video, with the chip making use of the AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine that comes built in.

MediaTek’s latest flagship chip looks very impressive on paper but, may not really be able to shine if the AI software it’s supposed to power is lacking. Hopefully device makers are able to get the most out of the Dimensity 9300+.
Tags:  mediatek, artificial-intelligence, dimensity-9000
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment