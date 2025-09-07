CATEGORIES
Samsung Galaxy Smartphone And Foldable Blowout Sale Deals Savings Up To 59% Off

by Paul LillySunday, September 07, 2025, 09:07 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with "Hot Hardware" written on the display.
When it comes tech products, yesterday's flagships are today's killer bargains, depending on the timing of your purchase. Case in point, Woot is having a big sale on slightly older Galaxy devices, including regular smartphones, flip phones, and foldables, with huge discounts approaching and exceeding half off the original MSRP.

For anyone unfamiliar with Woot, it's a popular deals site that Amazon acquired way back in 2010. Since then, it's continued to deliver daily bargains on a variety of products that are less than what they're listed for on Amazon's main site.

Regarding the Galaxy sale, you can score Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB) for $579.99 at Woot (59% off) right now. Note that this is the 512GB SKU and that it's a brand NEW phone, not used or refurbished. The advertised 59% discount is a little aggressive, but the same handset currently sells for $899.99 at Best Buy, so you're still saving $320 versus the going rate.

We reviewed the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022 and it impressed us enough at the time to earn our Editor's Choice award. And though its a few years older now, the specs are still fairly decent, especially for a sub-$600 smartphone. It features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3088x1440 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and because this is the 512GB model, you get 12GB of LPDDR5 memory instead of 8GB.

For cameras, you're looking at a 40MP shooter on the front, and a quad-rear camera array consisting of a 108MP main lens with laser autofocus, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and two 10MP telephoto cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 with "Hot Hardware" written on the display.

If you're looking for a high-end foldable with a bit of a price break, then check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (256GB) that's on sale for $999.99 at Woot (44%). It's a bit more pricey, but once again, this is a NEW model and not used or refurbished. It's actually on the difficult side to track one of these down in new condition these days, even though it's only a couple of years old (released in 2023).

Yes, we also have a review of the Galaxy Z Fold5, which we praised for its fold-flat hinge (there's no gap), polished multi-window features, and performance that's served up by way of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The main display is a 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED with a 2167x1812 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Then there's the cover display, which is a 6.2-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 2316x904 resolution and 48-120Hz refresh rate.

Other specs include 12GB of RAM, a 10MP front camera, and a triple rear camera arrangement with a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 10MP telephoto lens.

Here are the other Samsung Galaxy deals that are on tap (all of these are NEW and unlocked)...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 on a blue background.
