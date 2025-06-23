Say Goodbye To The Built-In S Pen? Which Galaxy Phone Might Ditch The Stylus Port
A leaker with a solid track record in China speculated that Samsung would remove the built-in S Pen starting with the Galaxy S27 Ultra, citing the removal of S Pen support from the Z Fold 7 as evidence. pic.twitter.com/VW2akZn5Ei— Jukan Choi (@Jukanlosreve) June 22, 2025
That said, the speculation comes on the heels of a broader trend. The recently launched Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, already saw a reduction in the S-Pen's capabilities with the removal of Bluetooth features. Is this a subtle hint of the diminishing importance of styli for Samsung's flagship phones? Moreover, the company's apparent focus on slimming down devices, as seen in the recent S25 Edge and the upcoming Z Fold 7, further supports the idea that the S-Pen slot might be going the way of the dodo.
Based on these assumptions, the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be the last of its kind to offer the full, integrated S-Pen experience. The potential removal of the built-in slot for the S27 Ultra would likely draw similar ire from loyal fans such as during the Galaxy S21 Ultra's launch in 2021.
Ultimately, we're unclear what Samsung's rationale might be: perhaps the company might be aiming to reallocate internal space for other components, such as larger batteries or enhanced camera systems, perhaps to drive accessory sales, or both. It's also possible that the company envisions the S-Pen becoming a more exclusive feature reserved for its foldable devices and tablets, or simply a premium add-on across its high-end lineup.
While the S-Pen has been a hallmark of productivity and creativity for many Samsung users, its shift to an optional accessory could redefine the whole "Ultra" experience. Of course, these are just rumors until official confirmation from Samsung, but the persistent and growing rumors regarding the S-Pen and S-Pen Slot are hard to ignore.