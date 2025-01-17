A New Galaxy S26 Rumor Could Make You Want To Skip Samsung's Galaxy S25
Report: Samsung is planning to make changes to its smartphone batteries.— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 15, 2025
Samsung SDI, Samsung’s battery subsidiary, is currently considering producing small batteries in Malaysia using the “stacking” method.
By applying the stacking process, energy density can be increased by…
For years, Chinese phone manufacturers in particular have blazed ahead with battery tech; lithium-ion phones such as the OnePlus 11-12 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, not to mention those sold by Oppo, Honor, and Vivo charged at speeds up to 125W. Moreover, as more devices convert to SiC, phones like Xiaomi's latest 15 Pro can charge at 320W. This "SuperSonic Charge" feature can fill the device from empty to full in an astounding five minutes.
While this bit of Samsung news is hypothetical, if Samsung is indeed planning on endowing its phones with SiC batteries, the benefits (aside from the aforementioned charging speeds) are numerous:
- Silicon-carbon cells store more energy in a thinner/smaller profile.
- As long as battery management is done right, the new battery tech has a decreased risk of overheating and bulging.
- A big win for SiC is a lower reliance on rare-earth materials compared to lithium-ion, thus reducing its carbon footprint significantly.