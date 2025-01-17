A New Galaxy S26 Rumor Could Make You Want To Skip Samsung's Galaxy S25

Samsung's SDI battery and electronic materials manufacturing division may be prepping a new battery technology for the Galaxy S26 series. An unconfirmed (albeit reliable) report is stating that 2026 Samsung flagships could start using compact high-density silicon-carbon battery cells, following in the footsteps of Chinese phone makers. Samsung Galaxy fans could finally see significantly longer battery endurance, much faster charging speeds, not to mention thinner phones.

Report: Samsung is planning to make changes to its smartphone batteries.



Samsung SDI, Samsung’s battery subsidiary, is currently considering producing small batteries in Malaysia using the “stacking” method.



Silicon-carbon cells store more energy in a thinner/smaller profile.

As long as battery management is done right, the new battery tech has a decreased risk of overheating and bulging.

A big win for SiC is a lower reliance on rare-earth materials compared to lithium-ion, thus reducing its carbon footprint significantly.