CATEGORIES
home News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Skip A Key Security Feature Found On Pixel Phones

by Alan VelascoTuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:10 PM EDT
samsung galaxy s26 missing find hub network hero
Google launched its Find Hub network, formerly known as the Find My Device network, two years ago to help users track down lost or stolen phones. So far, the feature has only been available on the company’s own Pixel devices, but the hope was that it would roll out to the broader Android ecosystem. However, the eagle-eyed folks at Android Authority have uncovered a clue that it won’t be present on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, which just became available for pre-order.

A developer at Google posted some logs to the company’s issue tracker regarding a different part of its mobile OS, but the log contained a line of information that points to the Find Hub network being MIA on Samsung’s flagship phone. The line in question states “[ro.bluetooth.finder.supported]: [false].”

samsung galaxy s26 missing find hub network body

Not having access to the Find Hub network locks out users from what should be a standard feature. With it, users can locate a misplaced device by tapping into Google’s crowdsourced proximity data. Or, if it’s stolen, it’s possible to lock and securely erase a device to prevent access. What makes it such a must have feature, though, is that it will work even if a device is powered off.

Samsung does have its own Find Hub alternative, dubbed SmartThings Find. However, it has one Achilles heel, which is that it doesn’t work when a device is turned off. It’s better than having nothing at all, but not as useful as the Find Hub network.

This will be somewhat of letdown for fans of Samsung’s devices, especially those hoping the company would implement this feature in its next generation Galaxy phones.
Tags:  Android, samsung-galaxy
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment