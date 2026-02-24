Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Skip A Key Security Feature Found On Pixel Phones
A developer at Google posted some logs to the company’s issue tracker regarding a different part of its mobile OS, but the log contained a line of information that points to the Find Hub network being MIA on Samsung’s flagship phone. The line in question states “[ro.bluetooth.finder.supported]: [false].”
Not having access to the Find Hub network locks out users from what should be a standard feature. With it, users can locate a misplaced device by tapping into Google’s crowdsourced proximity data. Or, if it’s stolen, it’s possible to lock and securely erase a device to prevent access. What makes it such a must have feature, though, is that it will work even if a device is powered off.
Samsung does have its own Find Hub alternative, dubbed SmartThings Find. However, it has one Achilles heel, which is that it doesn’t work when a device is turned off. It’s better than having nothing at all, but not as useful as the Find Hub network.
This will be somewhat of letdown for fans of Samsung’s devices, especially those hoping the company would implement this feature in its next generation Galaxy phones.