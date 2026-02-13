Reserve Samsung's Galaxy S26 For A Preorder Credit And Chance At $5,000





As Samsung is apt to do, it's dangling a promotional incentive for anyone who makes a 'reservation' ahead of its next big Galaxy device unveiling. Samsung isn't saying what exactly it plans to announce at its Galaxy Unpacked event next week , but unless all of the leaks and rumors have it wrong (very doubtful), we anticipate the Galaxy S26 series becoming official.





Even though nothing is actually official yet, Samsung is still accepting reservations for whatever ends up being announced. The way it works is, you provide your name and email address, and optionally your phone number, and then you'll receive a $30 Samsung credit during the preorder phase. So in other words, it doesn't cost anything to make a reservation.





"For a limited time, reserve the latest Galaxy device(s) on samsung.com or in the Shop Samsung App and receive a $30 Samsung Credit ('Reservation Gift') when you preorder and purchase the latest Smartphone device ('Qualifying Smartphone')," Samsung says.









Reading the fine print reveals that the $30 credit can't be applied towards the Galaxy device that gets unveiled, but you can use it on other products (such as a protective case or phone charger, for example).





On top of the $30 credit, Samsung is touting "up to $900 additional savings" through its trade-in program. You'll have to wait for the Galaxy S26 to be unveiled to see exactly what kind of trade-in value is being offered for your device(s), but unlike the $30 credit, it can be applied towards the expected Galaxy S26 unveil.





Finally, making a reservation also optionally enters you into a contest for a chance to win $5,000 in credit, which can be used on Samsung's website. Just be sure to check the box saying you would like to enter.









Based on a rash of leaks and rumors, we anticipate we'll see the unveiling of a 6.3-inch Galaxy S26, 6.7-inch Galaxy S26+, and 6.9-inch Galaxy S26 Ultra