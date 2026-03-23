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Samsung Galaxy S26 Is Getting AirDrop Support To Share Files With iPhones

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 23, 2026, 10:43 AM EDT
samsung s26 quick share airdrop hero1
Apple and Google have recently been removing barriers and implementing features that make it easier for users to switch between rival platforms, which includes finally opening up compatibility between Quick Share and AirDrop. The latter first became available on the Pixel 10 late last year, with Google promising to bring this feature to the wider Android ecosystem. That more widespread roll out is now kicking off with Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices.

Samsung shared that its tried and true Galaxy S26 series of phones will be the next devices in line to receive the ability to pass files back and forth with iOS users through the Quick Share feature. However, owners of older Galaxy devices shouldn’t feel left out in the cold, as the company says it plans on making this feature available on additional devices “at a later date.”

samsung s26 quick share airdrop body1

To enable this functionality, users will need to enable it first. That can be done by swiping down from the top of the device’s screen, then follow these steps:
  • Select Settings
  • Tap on Connected devices
  • Choose Quick Share
  • Toggle on Share with Apple Devices
Samsung says that the device “may temporarily disconnect from Wi-Fi networks while searching for or sharing with Apple devices," so be aware of that when turning this feature on.

While this is great news for Samsung S26 owners who often interact with iOS users, it’s a bit disappointing that it isn’t enabled by default. It’s just extra hoops to jump through for less experienced users and could end up frustrating some people. Still, we're glad support there all the same, at least depending on where you live.

This new feature will roll out in phases starting March 23 in Korea, and Samsung says it will expand to more parts of the globe including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. Unfortunately, the company didn’t specify any dates for the regions outside of its home country.
Tags:  Samsung, airdrop, galaxy s26
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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