Samsung Galaxy S26 Is Getting AirDrop Support To Share Files With iPhones
Samsung shared that its tried and true Galaxy S26 series of phones will be the next devices in line to receive the ability to pass files back and forth with iOS users through the Quick Share feature. However, owners of older Galaxy devices shouldn’t feel left out in the cold, as the company says it plans on making this feature available on additional devices “at a later date.”
- Select Settings
- Tap on Connected devices
- Choose Quick Share
- Toggle on Share with Apple Devices
While this is great news for Samsung S26 owners who often interact with iOS users, it’s a bit disappointing that it isn’t enabled by default. It’s just extra hoops to jump through for less experienced users and could end up frustrating some people. Still, we're glad support there all the same, at least depending on where you live.
This new feature will roll out in phases starting March 23 in Korea, and Samsung says it will expand to more parts of the globe including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. Unfortunately, the company didn’t specify any dates for the regions outside of its home country.