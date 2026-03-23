Samsung Galaxy S26 Is Getting AirDrop Support To Share Files With iPhones









To enable this functionality, users will need to enable it first. That can be done by swiping down from the top of the device’s screen, then follow these steps:

Select Settings

Tap on Connected devices

Choose Quick Share

Toggle on Share with Apple Devices Samsung says that the device “may temporarily disconnect from Wi-Fi networks while searching for or sharing with Apple devices," so be aware of that when turning this feature on. Samsung says that the device “may temporarily disconnect from Wi-Fi networks while searching for or sharing with Apple devices," so be aware of that when turning this feature on.