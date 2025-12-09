Apple And Google Team Up For Much Easier Android-iPhone Switching
This isn’t the first time the companies have spearheaded an effort to ease the pain points of switching between the platforms. Currently, iOS users have access to Google’s Switch to Android app that’s available in the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Android users are able to install Apple’s Move to iOS app from the Google Play Store.
The problem with these apps is that they’re half measures that don’t work as well as users would hope. Both apps have middling review scores, with users sharing all the frustrations that come with using them when making the switch.
This latest effort will see both companies adding the functionality within iOS and Android, removing the need for a separate app. The latest Android Canary build available to Pixel devices hints at the work being done to make the transfer process less painful. While not available yet on iPhone, this feature will begin to appear in iOS developer beta builds.
That it’s going to be integrated at the OS level should mean a process that works smoother than what’s currently available. It’s a long time coming because it shouldn’t be difficult to switch between the platforms so users can see if the grass really is greener on the other side. The only way it could be better is if purchased apps could be transferred as well, although it’s less of an issue in the subscription age.