CATEGORIES
home News

Surprise! Android Can Finally AirDrop To iPhone For Easy File Sharing

by Aaron LeongFriday, November 21, 2025, 09:47 AM EDT
hero quickshare airdrop
After eons of Android users relying on cumbersome cloud links or email attachments to share content with iPhones, Google dropped a bombshell yesterday that its Quick Share function can now directly communicate with Apple’s proprietary AirDrop feature, forever ending the agonizing cross-platform file sharing wall.

For many, this update is a big deal, although this immediate feature rollout is limited to the freshly-minted Pixel 10 family (for now anyway). Still, this represents one of the most significant wins for consumer interoperability. Up until now, sharing a photo, video, or file between an iPhone and an Android device required users to rely on sharing links through emails or text messages—they worked, but let's be real, the process wasn't quick and glamorous. Apple’s insistence on keeping AirDrop, its high-speed, local file transfer protocol, proprietary ensured seamless sharing was locked into the iOS/macOS ecosystem. 

Finally however, Google has announced that Quick Share (successor to Nearby Share) can now handshake with AirDrop, allowing both sides of the wall to talk to each other.

quick share1

The credit for this digital détente actually doesn't belong to Mountain View, but the regulatory muscle from overseas. While Google quickly leveraged the opportunity, the key that unlocked Apple’s system was forged in Brussels. The European Union, in its ambitious push for open standards and fair competition (likely stemming from sweeping legislation like the Digital Markets Act) mandated that platform gatekeepers adopt certain standardized communication protocols, particularly concerning Wi-Fi Direct or P2P networking. By forcing Apple to align the underlying hardware and software signals used by AirDrop with industry-recognized standards, the EU inadvertently created a back door into what was once a completely closed system.

Google’s engineering team swiftly moved to capitalize, refining Quick Share to recognize and communicate over the now-standardized AirDrop signals. The team didn't crack the AirDrop encryption; rather, it learned to speak the standardized Wi-Fi language Apple was required to use for device discovery and connection, building a nonetheless secure bridge between the two platforms. 

According to Google's announcement, regardless of which is the receiving operating system, users of that device first need to head to their settings to make the device discoverable to all. Once that's done, Pixel 10 owners can see and send content to the Apple device, and vice versa. For further instructions, check out Google's support document on the topic.
Tags:  Android, iPhone, (nasdaq:goog), airdrop
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment