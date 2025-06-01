Samsung's Hot New Galaxy S25 Edge Is Up For Sale At Amazon And Samsung Direct





It took a minute, but Samsung's ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge is now available to purchase in the United States. What's more, there are some bonus offers available, depending on where you choose to buy the newest (and thinnest) addition to the modern Galaxy family, including a store gift card, trade-in perks, or discounts on various accessories.





We'll get to the offers in just a moment, but first let's recap the specs. The Galaxy S25 Edge is an incredibly svelte smartphone measuring 158.2 (H) x 75.6 (W) x 5.8 (D) millimeters, or 6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 inches, and weighing 163 grams, or 5.75 ounces. To put the thinness into perspective, the Galaxy S25 Ultra measures 8.2mm, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max checks in at 8.25mm.





Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3120x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Class Ceramic 2 protection. The handset also features IP68 water and dust protection.





Underneath the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of built-in storage. For taking photos, there's a 12-megapixel shooter on the front, and a dual-sensor setup on the back consisting of a 200MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide, along with an LED flash. It's all powered by a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.













Galaxy Edge 25 with 256GB + $50 gift card for $1,099.99 at Amazon (save $50). Likewise, you can save on the Galaxy Edge 25 with 512GB + $50 gift card for $1,149.99 at Amazon, which is a savings of $120 if buying the phone and gift card separately. The 256GB model by itself runs $1,099.99, while the 512GB by itself costs $1,219.99. So, you're better off opting for the gift card bundle. While not a budget handset, you can score thefor. Likewise, you can save on thefor, which is a savings of $120 if buying the phone and gift card separately. The 256GB model by itself, while the 512GB by itself. So, you're better off opting for the gift card bundle.





Magic John Privacy Tempered Glass 2-Pack for $17.99 at Amazon, which then leaves you with $32.01 to spend on a case like the Spigen Tough Armor (Ai) MagFit with Kickstand for $19.99 at Amazon, or whatever else. That's currently the best non-carrier deal right now, as you get $50 to spend on Amazon however you see fit. A $50 gift card is enough to buy a screen protector and a basic case. For example, if you're enamored with the Magic John screen protectors that are all over TikTok, you can snag afor, which then leaves you with $32.01 to spend on a case like thefor, or whatever else.









If you want to buy direct from Samsung, you can take advantage of up to $630 in instant trade-in credit (both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6 qualify for the full $630 amount), as well as discounts on various other items at time of purchase. Those include 20% off the Galaxy Watch Ultra, 39% off the Galaxy Buds3 Pro, 32% off the Galaxy Watch7, 20% off the Galaxy Ring, and 25% off the Galaxy Tab A9+.