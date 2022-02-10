These Samsung Galaxy S22 Preorder Deals Bring Sweet Savings And Free Storage Upgrades





During yesterday's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled a new generation of flagship Android phones, the Galaxy S22 series . The new phones carry the premium torch from the previous generation with some sweet upgrades, like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC underneath the hood and some enticing camera improvements. We're working on a full review, but if you already know that the Galaxy S22 series is for you, then check out these preorder deals.





Buying direct from Samsung yields one of the best deals. For a limited time, Samsung is offering a $250 instant store credit (includes a $50 bonus), a free memory upgrade, and up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credits for your existing smartphone (or even higher depending on the carrier). Or at least that's how it's advertised. Depending on your trade-in, you can actually save up to $1,000 with all the offers combined. That certainly takes significant sting out of the MSRPs.







Here's what you're looking at for straight-up pricing (no trade-in)...