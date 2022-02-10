These Samsung Galaxy S22 Preorder Deals Bring Sweet Savings And Free Storage Upgrades
During yesterday's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled a new generation of flagship Android phones, the Galaxy S22 series. The new phones carry the premium torch from the previous generation with some sweet upgrades, like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC underneath the hood and some enticing camera improvements. We're working on a full review, but if you already know that the Galaxy S22 series is for you, then check out these preorder deals.
Buying direct from Samsung yields one of the best deals. For a limited time, Samsung is offering a $250 instant store credit (includes a $50 bonus), a free memory upgrade, and up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credits for your existing smartphone (or even higher depending on the carrier). Or at least that's how it's advertised. Depending on your trade-in, you can actually save up to $1,000 with all the offers combined. That certainly takes significant sting out of the MSRPs.
Here's what you're looking at for straight-up pricing (no trade-in)...
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 (save $100)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB w/ Trade-In: $299.99+ (save up to $1,000)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB: $1,299.99 (save $100)
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB w/ Trade-In: $399.99+ (save up to $1,000)
Getting a Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB for a mere $299.99 is a steal, though the caveat is that includes a $900 trade-in credit for a Galaxy Z Fold 3. Credits vary by phone and whether or not your handset has a cracked screen. They're pretty decent overall, though. For example, a last-gen Galaxy S21 Ultra nets $700 in trade-in credit, or $500 if the screen is cracked. Likewise, Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max fetches $700, or $600 with a cracked display.
Alternatively, you can trade in a tablet or smartwatch, with the biggest credit being $200. Either way, you can tack on Samsung Care+ for $11.99/month for 36 months to cover accidental damage to your new Galaxy S22 Ultra device (service fees from $99 to $249 may apply).
What about the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22? Samsung's offering the same free memory upgrade offer, plus a choice between a $200 store credit or add-ons or a set of Galaxy Buds Pro with the Galaxy S22+, and a $150 store credit for add-ons or Galaxy Buds 2 with the Galaxy S22. And of course you trade in your existing device to bring the price down further...
- Galaxy S22+ 256GB: $999.99 (save $50 + get a $200 credit or earbuds)
- Galaxy S22+ 256GB w/ Trade-In: $499.99+ (save $550 + get a $200 credit or earbuds)
- Galaxy S22 256GB: $799.99 (save $50 + get a $150 credit or earbuds)
- Galaxy S22 256GB w/ Trade-In: $299.99+ (save $550 + get a $150 credit or earbuds)
Note that you can stack trade ins on these devices, depending on what you have and are willing to part with for a cheaper price.
Bundle A Galaxy S22 Series Handset With Google Fi And Save
The free storage bump is not exclusive to buying from Samsung, you can find the same deal when buying from Google to use on its Google Fi service. There are various offers both both new and existing Fi customers...
New Google Fi Customers
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $400 off and $100 Fi bill credit
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $450 off and $100 Fi bill credit (includes free storage upgrade)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128 GB): $400 off and $150 Fi bill credit
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB): $450 off and $150 Fi bill credit (includes free storage upgrade)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra(128 GB): $400 off and $200 Fi bill credit
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB): $500 off and $200 Fi bill credit (includes free storage upgrade)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB): $500 off and $200 Fi bill credit (includes free storage upgrade)
Existing Google Fi Customers
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $500 Fi bill credit
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $50 off and $500 Fi bill credit (includes free storage upgrade)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128 GB): $550 Fi bill credit
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB): $50 off and $550 Fi bill credit (includes free storage upgrade)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB): $600 Fi bill credit
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB): $100 off and $600 Fi bill credit (includes free storage upgrade)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB): $100 off and $600 Fi bill credit (includes free storage upgrade)
Head over to the Google Fi promotions page if you're interested in any of these deals.
Other Galaxy S22 Preorder Deals
Everyone and their uncle is seeing the Galaxy S22, most with the free memory upgrade in tow. Here are some destinations worth checking out...
- Galaxy S22 256GB on Amazon: $799.99 (save $50)
- Galaxy S22+ 256GB on Amazon: $999.99 (save $50)
- AT&T: Free memory upgrade / Free Galaxy S22 with any Galaxy trade-in
- Best Buy: Free memory upgrade + $200 store gift card
- Verizon: Various offers
- T-Mobile: Free Galaxy S22+ offer
There are way too many discounts and trade-in offers to cover here without getting overwhelmed, but these are the highlights. And it bears repeating, we'll have a review soon so stay tuned!