Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's Alleged Flagship Specs Exposed, Early 2021 Debut Expected

More recently, Steve Hemmerstoffer (popularly known as @onleaks) posted some renders, one of which you see above. They show an attractive flat display with a punch-hole situated near the top, in the center of the phone, for the front-facing camera. And on the back of the device we can see a "unique rear camera housing design."

Display Size: 6.7 or 6.8 inches

6.7 or 6.8 inches Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 991

Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 991 RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear Cameras: 108MP + 16MP + 12MP

108MP + 16MP + 12MP Front Camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,000 mAh

The display size is a little fuzzy, as the site reports it as being 6.8 inches, but also posted a list of specs that show it as 6.7 inches. Either way, it is identified as a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. There is no new information about the refresh rate, but one of the rumors going around is that Samsung will up the ante to 144Hz instead of 120Hz. We shall see.







As for the processor, I can only assume the Exynos 9 Octa 991 is for the international variant, while models bound for the US will end up with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 . As for the rest, color me a little bit underwhelmed. These are flagship specs, sure, but a few of them already exist on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, including the 108MP main camera and 5,000 mAh battery.





It will be interesting to see what strides Samsung will make with regards to overall camera performance. That is one of the major selling points of a smartphone.





The phone is rumored to debut on December 16, priced at Rs. 92.999. That works out to around $1,260 in US currency if going by the current conversion rate, though that is not typically how companies price their products in different territories. Incidentally, Qualcomm is planning a Tech Summit event for December 1-2, where it will very likely unveil the Snapdragon 875.

