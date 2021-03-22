CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillMonday, March 22, 2021, 10:54 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Falls To Low $900 Unlocked Plus $250 Accessories Credit

05 galaxys21 ultra handson
Samsung has a whopper of a deal on the still relatively new Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is currently the flagship of Samsung's mainline "S" family of smartphones and has a base MSRP of $1,199.

We've seen the Galaxy S21 Ultra fall to a low $999 at retailers like Amazon in the past month; however, there's a deal direct from Samsung that is by far the best that's we've seen yet. Samsung has the unlocked smartphone on sale for $999.99, but if you enter the code GALAXY100 at checkout, the price drops down a new low of $899.99 unlocked with free shipping.

Samsung is also throwing in a $250 accessories credit that can be used on anything from smartwatches to wireless earbuds. According to Samsung, the digital credit will be emailed directly to you within 35 days after delivery if you don't choose to use it at the time of purchase. You'll also get four months of YouTube Premium for free.

18 galaxys21ultra black silver
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 12GB/128GB Unlocked $899.99 @ Samsung (Promo Code: GALAXY100)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display measures 6.8 inches across and has a QHD+ resolution (3200x1440). The smartphone has premium metal and glass construction (unlike some lesser members of the Galaxy S21 family) and sets itself apart from the pack with a 108MP primary sensor with 100x Space Zoom. 

10 galaxys21 ultra handson spen cover

We should also mention that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the only member of the family that supports the S Pen, which makes it a reasonably good replacement for the Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra. Perhaps you can use that $250 accessory credit to put towards an S Pen and a case to hold it and the smartphone. 

Samsung isn't specifying how long this excellent Galaxy S21 Ultra deal will last, but if you've been sitting on the fence waiting for a smoking deal, this is by far your best bet. You can read the HotHardware review of the base Galaxy S21 right here.

