Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ And S21 Ultra Up To $200 Off Unlocked With These Hot Deals





The ink is barely dry on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 family of Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones, but as is often the case when new flagships launch, there are already some sweet discounts available for bargain shoppers. When the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra launched last month, they were priced from $799, $999, and $1,199 respectively.

Today's deal, however, sees those prices fall by up to $200 if you opt for the pricier members of the Galaxy S21 family. Starting things off is the Galaxy S21, which is already a good bargain at $799. That price gets you a 6.2-inch FHD+ display (2400x1080), a Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery. However, Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra unlocked for $699. That's a screaming bargain for someone that wants flagship features, including the fastest SoC that you can get on an Android device:

If you want to kick things up a notch, you can step in to the Galaxy S21+, which gets you a larger 6.7-inch display while retaining the same FHD+ resolution and SoC/RAM/storage specs. You do, however, get a larger 4,800 mAh battery. The Galaxy S21+ typically retails for $999, but today's $200 discount brings it down to just $799. So, for the same price that people were paying for the base Galaxy S21 just a few days ago, you can now have the Galaxy S21+.

Finally, we come to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the "big daddy" of the family with its 6.8-inch QHD+ display (3200x1440) and the same Snapdragon 888/12GB/128GB base configuration as the other two smartphones. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, ditches the partial plastic construction of the other devices in favor of more premium metal and glass. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also has a 108MP sensor not found on the other two smartphones along with 100x Space Zoom.





The Galaxy S21 Ultra in its base configuration has an MSRP of $1,199, but falls to just $999 with today's $200 discount. This flagship phone can also be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which would usually cost you $1,379. However, it too is available with a $200 discount, bringing it to $1,179.

We have the feeling that these will become the new “normal” prices for the Galaxy S21 family, at least with respect to Amazon.