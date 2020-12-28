Samsung Galaxy S21 Preorder Registrations Open In U.S. As Full Specs Leak





Hey, have you heard—Samsung is launching a new flagship phone series, the Galaxy S21, in the very near future. Of course you have heard, because there has been a deluge of leaks and rumors related to the upcoming phone lineup, including official looking press renders . As we get closer to the actual launch, Samsung has begun accepting preorder registrations in the U.S.







What exactly is a preorder registration? It is a way of being alerted when preorders go live next month, by providing your contact details to Samsung. As an added bonus, anyone who opts to "reserve now," as Samsung words it, will get a $60 instant credit they can apply to accessories and other items for the Galaxy S21 . That includes an extra $10 in credit.





Just fire up the Samsung Shop application, tap the Reserve button, and follow the prompts. On top of the credit you will receive, Samsung is also offering up to $700 in trade-in credit, plus 5 percent off using Samsung Discounts.





Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series on January 14, according to recent reports. It's not clear when the new line of flagship phones will actually be available, though that is likely the date Samsung will start accepting preorders.





There will be three models: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The folks at WinFuture claim to have the skinny on full specifications for each model. Here is how the display sizes and resolution break down, according to the site...