Samsung Galaxy S21 Preorder Registrations Open In U.S. As Full Specs Leak
Hey, have you heard—Samsung is launching a new flagship phone series, the Galaxy S21, in the very near future. Of course you have heard, because there has been a deluge of leaks and rumors related to the upcoming phone lineup, including official looking press renders. As we get closer to the actual launch, Samsung has begun accepting preorder registrations in the U.S.
What exactly is a preorder registration? It is a way of being alerted when preorders go live next month, by providing your contact details to Samsung. As an added bonus, anyone who opts to "reserve now," as Samsung words it, will get a $60 instant credit they can apply to accessories and other items for the Galaxy S21. That includes an extra $10 in credit.
Source: Samsung Shop App via XDA Developers
Just fire up the Samsung Shop application, tap the Reserve button, and follow the prompts. On top of the credit you will receive, Samsung is also offering up to $700 in trade-in credit, plus 5 percent off using Samsung Discounts.
Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series on January 14, according to recent reports. It's not clear when the new line of flagship phones will actually be available, though that is likely the date Samsung will start accepting preorders.
There will be three models: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The folks at WinFuture claim to have the skinny on full specifications for each model. Here is how the display sizes and resolution break down, according to the site...
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: 6.8-inch Infinity-O-Edge (AMOLED), 3200x1440 (515 ppi), 120Hz, 1,600 nits
- Galaxy S21 Plus: 6.7-inch Infinity-O (AMOLED), 2400x1080 (394 ppi), 120Hz, 1,300 nits
- Galaxy S21: 6.2-inch Infinity-O (AMOLED), 2400x1080 (421 ppi), 120Hz, 1,300 nits
All three will be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung's own Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on the territory. This will be flanked by 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options on the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21.
As for the camera arrangement, here is what we're looking at...
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide angle, 2 x 10MP telephoto, 40MP front
- Galaxy S21 Plus: 64MP main/telephoto, 2x 12MP ultra-wide angle, 10MP front
- Galaxy S21: 64MP main/telephone, 2x 12MP ultra-wide angle, 10MP front
On paper, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should deliver the best camera performance of the bunch, with its quad-camera sense arrangement culminating in a 108MP lens for main photo taking chores.
Battery sizes will also vary by model. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is purportedly getting a 5,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 will wield 4,800 mAh and 4,000 mAh batteries, respectively. All three support Qi wireless charging.